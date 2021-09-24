Hear Coldplay and BTS’ New Song ‘My Universe’

Coldplay and BTS have linked up for new song “My Universe.” The track will appear on Coldplay’s upcoming Music of the Spheres LP, which arrives on October 15th.

The song’s lyrics are sung in both Korean and English languages. They emphasize the importance of love over differences. “And they said that we can’t be together because, because we come from different sides,” they sing, but they dismiss naysayers on the chorus: “You, you are my universe and I just want to put you first.”

The bands cowrote the Max Martin-produced song that serves as the second single from Music of the Spheres following “Higher Power.”

Following the release of “My Universe,” Coldplay will perform at the New York City iteration of this year’s Global Citizen Live festival on September 25th. BTS will also perform at the festival. Coldplay’s appearance in NYC will also feature Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, and special guest performances by Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste, and Lang Lang.

BTS recently performed their latest single, “Permission to Dance,” during the 76th United Nations General Assembly, where they also shared some remarks as youth ambassadors.

On Sunday, the collaborators will release an Inside My Universe documentary at 8 a.m. ET, and later at 7 p.m. ET. ET drop a Supernova7 mix, as well as an acoustic rendition of the song.