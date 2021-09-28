DWTS Sends Home First Celeb Amid Cheryl’s COVID-19 Diagnosis

DWTS Sends Home First Celeb Amid Cheryl's COVID-19 Diagnosis
By Tom O'Brien
Dancing With the Stars is just now reaching its first elimination, and there has already been plenty of tension and drama to go around.

On Monday, Sept. 27, the ABC competition series aired its second episode of season 30, which saw Karate Kid and Cobra Kai standout Martin Kove, along with dance partner Britt Stewart, head home as the first pair booted from the ballroom. Martin had joined Christine Chiu as the bottom two performers.

Also providing an unexpected twist this week was Cheryl Burke announcing her COVID-19 diagnosis on Sunday, Sept. 26, the day before the episode taped. Luckily, she and partner Cody Rigsby were still able to compete, as the judges evaluated the couple’s rehearsal, which had been recorded prior to Cheryl testing positive. 

Judges were a bit mixed on the salsa, as Derek Hough called it “really, really good,” albeit “a little out of sync,” while Carrie Ann Inaba deemed it “a little lackluster.” 

