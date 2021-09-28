Micah Gives Dating Apps A Chance

Welcome to Plathville fans will get to take a peek into Micah Plath’s love life during the next episode. The TLC star is trying to find his person, but he hasn’t had any luck yet.

Throughout the show’s three seasons so far, fans have gotten to see Micah, Moriah, Olivia, Ethan, and the rest of the Plath family navigate relationships. While Micah doesn’t seem to have quite as much drama with his parents as his siblings do, things haven’t been easy for him. The TLC star has pursued a career in modelling, and it looked like he might be interested in a modelling friend. But now, he’s moved on to someone new and has a different strategy in mind.

This time, Micah is using a more modern type of dating to get to know a new lady in his life.





Welcome to Plathville star Micah Plath meets someone new.

In a new preview for the upcoming episode of Welcome to Plathville, Micah opens up about getting to know someone. He reveals that he’s decided to use a dating app to try to fall in love. In the caption of the preview, TLC teases, “Will this be another dating app success story?? Giddy up for an all-new episode.”

In the episode, Micah and a woman he met on a dating app are hanging out for the first time. He says, “I’ve always heard of dating apps, you know, off and on, always curious about them. And then sometime last year, I downloaded one, and it’s going pretty well.”





The TLC star reveals that he’s been talking to a new girl off and on. When he told her he has horses, she became interested in meeting them. So, in the new episode, Micah throws on cowboy boots and a hat.

He says that he doesn’t know how many dates he’s been on. But until now, nothing has worked out. Fans will have to tune in to see what happens with Micah’s newest love interest. Maybe using a dating app is the recipe for success for him. From the clip, it seems like they’re interested in each other.

So, what do you think of Micah Plath's newest adventure? Will you be tuning in to watch the next episode of TLC's Welcome to Plathville?

You can watch the sneak peek here.