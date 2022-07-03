Duggar fans shocked when Jinger’s husband Jeremy Vuolo appears unrecognizable sporting a full beard.

JINGER Duggar’s husband Jeremy Vuolo has amazed fans with his new appearance on social media.

The 34-year old decided to change his hairstyle and now has a thick beard and shaved head.

Jinger Duggar's husband Jeremy Vuolo stunned fans with his thicker beard and shaved head

The couple met weeks earlier at a wedding, where Jeremy wore his old hairstyle.

Jeremy posted a photo on Instagram Stories of him in his new look.

The pic shows the father of two holding up a Matias Objala soccer jersey that he received from the Finnish athlete.

He posted a follow-up message, thanking the star for his help.

This was the first time Duggar fans had seen Jeremy with his thicker beard and shaved hair.

In his photos with Jinger, 28, the Counting On alum, he usually has a shorter haircut and only a slight facial hair.

One stunned social media user wrote: “Holy crap, what happened to him, like..overnight? !! Yikes!!”

A second person commented: “yeah like this is advanced aging for someone who did not look like this a few days ago lol.”

The third was: “Why keep the beard all discolored like that and so bushy? Not a good look.”

Others defended the makeover of the TV star, one writing: “Ok, I don’t really hate the hair. The long hair looked less neat.

“But it really makes the beard stand out. Didn’t he have a buzz cut when he played soccer? Maybe trying to relive those glory days.”

A second: “Unpopular opinion I’m sure but I think this is the best he has looked. I like the shorter hair on him. I think he looks less dorky that way. Not my type of man but still it’s his best look.”

It seemed like the changeup was a recent one as Jinger and Jeremy had just attended a wedding, where Jinger posed for photos, his full head still in place.

BACK TO TV

Fans believe the couple are preparing for a return to reality TV.

Jinger shared a photo last month of herself and her husband after fans believed they had spotted a microphone in the TLC alum’s shirt.

“Definitely looks like one!”One fan wrote.

“It’s a mic— it’s probably for filming something,”You can chime in another Reddit user.

“There’s definitely a mic clipped to her shirt,”A third comment was made.

“I noticed that too! Definitely a mic,”One user said so.

Some people weren’t convinced, and claimed it looked more like a crossbody bag.

Another fan shared some important information. “She is [wearing a mic]. Jeremy gave a vague emoji response to someone who asked on his page. How influencer of them ‘I’ve got a super-secret project coming up I can’t tell you about!'”

One social media site supported the theory that the couple had a new show. “It’s realllllllly making me wonder if there’s a spin-off in the works at TLC (or elsewhere) with the Vuolos.”

NEW SHOW

They went on, “That they’re not acknowledging the mic at all and that she was in at least two pictures out in LA with the mic on makes me think that this is definitely filming for something.”

A fan suggested that Jeremy was not wearing a microphone if this was true.

Counting On was the follow-up to 19 Kids And Counting and aired for six consecutive years.

Sadly, TLC announced in June 2021 that the show would not be returning.

The cancelation came after the eldest Duggar sibling, Josh, 34, was arrested on child pornography charges.

The sentence of the father of seven began recently and is for 12 years. Jeremy admitted that he hoped for a shorter sentence.

Jeremy wore a shaved head and minimal facial hair.

Fans believe the pair will return to reality TV with their own show.