Duggar Fans Hate For Spurgeon Elliot Seewald‘s Name Increasing!

Duggar’s fans have been obsessive about Spurgeon ElliotSeewald since his birth.‘s name. Spurgeon is the son of Jessa and Ben Seewald and is one of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’There are many grandchildren.

Charles Spurgeon, a British preacher, was the name of Spurgeon. In a Video, Ben declared, after his birth “He had a big impact on our lives. His writings and his sermons and books are still around today. They just continued to impact many, many people.”

Elliot was his middle name to honor Jim Elliot. Jim died while preaching in Ecuador as a missionary couple. Ben stated, “[Jim] died on the mission field. His wife… actually went back to the tribe after her husband’s death. She continued to take the Gospel there.” They called Quincy when Jessa was pregnant by Spurgeon. They continued to call him Quincy after he was born. Quincy has been praised by fans as a better name than Spurgeon. What are Jessa and Ben’s other kids named?

Spurgeon is the oldest of Ben and Jessa’s four children. When they revealed his name is Spurgeon, fans wondered if the couple would use a similar theme for the rest of their children’s names. Their other children have more mainstream names. They have a son Henry Wilberforce, and two daughters, Ivy Jane & Fern Elliana.

Duggar fans continue talking about Spurgeon Seewald’s name.

In a new post on the Duggar Bates Confessions Instagram page, a fan wrote that they noticed Ben was hesitant when announcing his son Spurgeon’s name. They think he might not have felt comfortable with the name and wasn’t sure about making it official.

In the comments section, fans are commenting about how they feel about the little boy’s name. One fan writes: “Spurgeon’s name is bad enough without spelling it incorrectly lol! 😂”

Another writer writes “Poor Ben he is completely dominated by Jessa. Even poorer Spurgeon stuck with that horrible name.”

Someone else points this out. “Jessa didn’t choose his name, Ben did so if he was uncomfortable it wasn’t because of that. (sic)”

So, what do you think of Duggar’s grandson Spurgeon Elliot Seewald’s name? Do you like it, or do you think it’s too out there? Leave your comments below.