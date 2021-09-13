Katie Price And Carl Woods Split Allegations Katie breaks her silence!

Katie Price, 43, has responded to reports she’s split from fiancé Carl Woods after a guest at the National Television Awards claimed to have overheard her telling pals she was ‘newly single’

Katie Price has responded to allegations she has split from fiancé Carl Woods.

Reports say that the ex-glamor model said to her pals that she was “newly single” at the National Television Awards on Thursday night. This led to speculation that Carl might have proposed to her.

After their intense romance, Katie and Carl announced their engagement in April. The car salesman proposed to Katie with a diamond-ring ring.

Five months later, the engagement was rumored over. A guest at NTAs claimed that Katie had lied to him about her feelings.

Katie took to social media hours after the report became public.

Katie wrote this in her Instagram Story: “It’s such a shame. Having such a good night these awful stories about me coming out.

“In reality, I didn’t go out and say I had dumped Carl. This is false,” she said.

“My son Harvey was with me. I wish people would just leave me alone as Carl. [sic].” she added.

Katie had attended the glitzy showbiz bash with her 19-year-old son after the pair were nominated for best Authored Documentary.

Katie and Kate walked the red carpet together but were disappointed to lose out in the hard-fought category.

Harvey and Katie had been nominated to BBC’s documentary Katie Price: Harvey and Me, while Kate won the trophy for Finding Derek, her special that focused on Derek Draper and his battle with Covid.

Katie was reported to have gone to an afterparty with a friend, and there she allegedly revealed that her year-long romance with Carl had ended.

According to The Sun, the source said: “She was telling people, ‘I’m single, I’ve dumped him’ and was clearly focused on moving on.

“They had been constantly growing, and she said she’d had enough.

“She said she was back living at her house in West Sussex even though it wasn’t fully done up yet. But she was adamant she wouldn’t go back to his place. As far as she’s concerned, it’s over, “They said.

Katie, along with addressing her marital status, also posted to Instagram today, revealing that she was starting a business together with Sophie, her sister, who had previously joined Katie at the NTAs.

They sat side-by-side to discuss their venture. The reality star said that people had her wrong and she’s not the fiery one in the family.

This video was shot for new! Katie spoke of Sophie in the video for new! “She’s like my mum – no bulls**t! I am definitely not the fiery one in the family, my mum and sister are… the bulldogs!”

“You’re organized, she gets things done and yeah, it’s good. It’s a good combination,” Katie said she would turn to her sister.

Sophie laughed and said that she had stolen her older sister’s style when she was younger.

“I used to nick her shoes and my bunion used to make a dent in them!”She laughed.

Katie asked for: “That’s how I knew she’d nicked my shoes and then my bags would go missing, and my clothes, but luckily that’s what sisters do.”