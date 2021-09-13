Bill Bellamy Wife Kristen Bellamy Have been Married for over 20 Years!

Bill Bellamy, his wife Kristen Bellamy, have managed to be together for over 20 years in an industry known for its many divorces and breakups. Meet the beautiful wife of comedian and actor Bill Bellamy.

Social media and tabloids are constantly inundated by reports about celebrities ending marriages or having relationships with their partners. It is becoming increasingly rare for couples to be together for long periods of time.

It is not uncommon for long-term relationships to exist, but it does not necessarily mean they are rare. Bill Bellamy, comedian, and actor is well-known for his now-famous phrase “booty call, “His wife Kristen Bellamy Celebrities such as, have been together for many years.

They were married on June 16, 2001, and have two children. Their first child was daughter Bailey Bellamy who was born in 2003 and their second is Baron Bellamy who was born July 5, 2006.

Kristen and Bill are happily married for twenty years. But, it’s almost like they met just a few months ago and still love each other. Learn more about Kristen, and how she contributed to her long-lasting marriage.

Bill Bellamy at Premiere of Netflix “Spenser Confidential” February 27, 2020

SHE IS AN ACTOR

Bill is a comedian, but his wife is well-known for her achievements in Hollywood. Her 2014 appearances in “Film a Day” are what makes her famous. “Dinner at Tiffani’s, “The 2016 movie “The Bounce Back,” “The Fix, “Which was released in 2019.

FASHION BRAND OWNER

Not only is Kristen an actress, but she also owns a blog site and fashion shop where she sells kaftans. She describes herself on the website as a fashion-forward mom of two children and a wife to a celebrity husband.

Kristen shared how her hectic life inspired her desire to create effortless and quick dresses. Kristen created a fashion line for women that was chic and beautiful.

Kristen said that her vision is to empower women by empowering them with style and glamour.

KRISTEN & BILL ON TV SHOWS

Kristen and Bill have appeared on many television shows. They were featured on the fourth series of “Black Love” On OWN. Kristen shared one of her most memorable lines on the show. Her connection to Bill

“I read energy really well, and so I was drawn to his energy. I didn’t know why because the public persona[…].”

The couple also spoke about how they met when she went to audit a class. Kristen claimed that at the time she was focused on herself and not interested in men.

She noticed Bill was always late to class so she had Bill seated at the back. Kristen was also seated as an auditor. Kristen initially didn’t believe there was a connection, but she recalled hearing that Bill always came late to class. “hi” to him. Bill said that she was nervous when she spoke with him.

Kristen and he decided to make sure their children were exposed to all things, according to the comedian.

Also, see Bill revealed how he knew Kristen liked his father. On Thanksgiving Day, he called Kristen, but his mom answered the phone and shared how Kristen could not stop talking about him.

Last month Kristen and Bill were married. It was “Family Feud,” during which they competed with their daughter, Bailey, his sister-in-law, Bellamy, and best friend Lisa, against Vivica A. Fox and her family.

Bill and his family were able to win $25,000 for their charity St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital.

KRISTEN’S FAMILY MOMENTS

Kristen is clearly a family woman, as evident by her social media posts. She often shares photos showing her family’s sweet moments.

She shared throwback photos of her first Christmas together as a married couple last December. Then, they did not have kids and decided to have a party, which she still thinks is one of the Best they ever had.

Last Christmas, the proud mom, and wife shared a beautiful family portrait showing her, Bill, and their kids posing in matching white tops, denim pants, and white footwear.

She shared a photo of her and Bill at the daughter’s high-school graduation in June. She described how they were able to share their love. Celebrate Bailey’s graduation with those who have been with her on the journey.

Last month, she also shared snapshots from her family’s final brunch before Bailey left for college. Her feelings of shock and mad emotion when her daughter started a new chapter in her life were described by her loving mother. She said:

“I just want them all to be irresponsible and inconvenient just a little longer under one roof because she is truly irreplaceable and irresistible ❤️❤️❤️even beauty is having separation anxiety”

RAISING KIDS AND MARRIAGE

Kristen could be a successful mom and career woman with the help of her husband who is also a committed father and husband. In a chat with Essence in 2012, Bill opened his thoughts on fatherhood and marriage

He said that Kristen and he decided to make sure their children were exposed to all things. He said that communication and a strong connection are key to a happy marriage.

Kudos Bill & Kristen for remaining together after years of working in an industry that is notorious for breaking up stories. They are sure to continue living in love and happiness.