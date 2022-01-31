Drew Barrymore Sends Awful Message To Spider-Man Actor With Throwback Photos of Tom Holland

Los Angeles is a large city but many consider Hollywood a small town. It’s easy to forget that some celebrities know each other, especially if we don’t see them hanging out regularly. That’s why it can be fun when they pull out the throwback photos and remind us how big their social circles are – like Drew Barrymore just did when congratulating Tom Holland on a job well done in Spider-Man, There’s No Way Home.

Drew Barrymore built An impressive film career , but she’s also been known to step behind the camera as a producer and a director. In 2011, when she first met Tom Holland, she had taken up the director’s role. Instagram She shared photos of them together, before going on a trip down memory lane.

It was a pleasure to meet you. 2011? Your story captivated me. You had just shown me your movie, and we were talking about a project we were going to direct. I thought that you were the most amazing and remarkable person I have ever seen and an extraordinary talent.

Drew Barrymore sounds like she has a keen eye for talent. It was sweet of Drew Barrymore to praise her. UnchartedEven at the tender age of 15, he was a star and recognized his talent. She also took the time praise him for recent achievements:

But! It’s exciting to watch you mature! You will fall in love with @zendaya, the most beautiful woman on earth and be our hero. From Spider-Man to the best dancer in a billy Elliot or @lipsyncbattle, you are now Fred Astaire. There is nothing you can’t and won’t do!

Tom Holland has made a lot of progress since 2011. He’s become one of the biggest stars in the world thanks to his portrayal of Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and these days, with Spider-Man, There’s No Way Home Breaking records seemingly every week, he’s more famous than ever. Still, it’s always fun to remember his pre-Spidey days – take a look at Drew Barrymore’s throwback post here:

The best part of Drew Barrymore’s message to the actor might not be her listing his great qualities or filmography highlights, but the fact that she even knows all about his dating life with Zendaya, and called back to his epic performance of “Umbrella”On Lip Sync Battle. By calling out everything from these fun moments in his career to his blockbuster roles and future projects, it’s clear that even though their collaboration didn’t work out, Barrymore has been keeping up with the young man’s career.

It must have felt surreal for her watching Tom Holland become a well-known actor in Hollywood. The Charlie’s AngelsThe alum has spoken out about her experiences as a child star and the struggles she faced. She might also be happy to see that he is succeeding today, just like her.

And just because they weren’t able to work together in 2011 doesn’t mean they’ll never be able to. If Tom Holland isn’t too busy making a new Marvel movie, maybe Drew Barrymore can enlist him to appear in her next film when and if she decides to make one. Until then, we can hope that he’ll be able to make an appearance on Barrymore’s titular talk show. They have a lot to catch-up on, after all.