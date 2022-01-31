Peyton Manning, Emily in Paris’s Biggest Fan on SNL

Manning continued, “I really think for Tom right now, it’s just a tough decision between balancing his career and relationships…Sort of like Emily.”

Manning then combined his two greatest passions by using a football simulation to detail Emily’s real situation. “emotionally making forward progress”In season 2, Gabriel’s love life is enriched by Alfie dating her, even though she is in love with Gabriel.

“And don’t even get me started on the coaching, okay? Her friend Mindy seriously told Emily to break her pinky promise to forget about Gabriel and stay true to Alfie? Sacre bleu, man.”He groaned. “It’s almost halftime of season two. You’ve gotta call a time out there. ‘Ooh la la?’ More like, ‘Oh no you didn’t, girl.'”

Channeling his inner Emily, a known fashion icon, Manning then put on a red beret to describe the profound effect the Netflix series has had on his life.

“If I’ve learned anything from Emily, it’s to follow my passions and always be true to myself,”He stated. “The French have a saying, ‘Parlez-vous Français,’ which means, ‘You do you, girl.'”

Jost tried to control his laughter but was unsuccessful. “Alright, so you think season two was even better than season one?”

Manning’s response? “Wait, there’s a season one?”

(E! (E!