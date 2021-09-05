Drake New Leaked Song And He Name Drops Kylie Jenner!

In a now-deleted Twitter from May 2020, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid all mentioned an unnamed song. In Style Reports the lyrics: “Real s—t, Kylie Jenner, that’s a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 mother—kin’ Kylies.”The lyrics go on. “Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls / Young slim baddies and they in Vogue / Yeah, I got 20 f—kin’ Gigis.”
Drake stated, “A song that Mark ran last night on Night Owl sound live set shouldn’t have been played. It’s a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was just going too deep in the drake/future catalog. The last thing I’d want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to stay that to start off the day.”
After rumors about Kylie and Drake dating became viral, the song was leaked. Sources were conflicting on whether they were romantically involved. Drake isn’t the only artist to mention the Jenner sisters. Drake was even able to include a line from his 2018 song, which Kanye West is infamously known for. “XTCY” The controversy surrounding his sisters-in-law arose. He rapped. “You got a sister-in-law you’d smash? I got four of ’em.”