Drake New Leaked Song And He Name Drops Kylie Jenner!

In a now-deleted Twitter from May 2020, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid all mentioned an unnamed song. In Style Reports the lyrics: “Real s—t, Kylie Jenner, that’s a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 mother—kin’ Kylies.”The lyrics go on. “Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls / Young slim baddies and they in Vogue / Yeah, I got 20 f—kin’ Gigis.”

Drake stated, “A song that Mark ran last night on Night Owl sound live set shouldn’t have been played. It’s a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was just going too deep in the drake/future catalog. The last thing I’d want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to stay that to start off the day.”