David Patten Passed Away At 47 football teammates pay tribute NFL in Mourning!

Former teammates and coaches of David Patten paid tribute to the former New England Patriots wide receiver after hearing of his sudden passing on Friday.

Patten, 47, was killed when his motorcycle collided with a sedan.

Patten (47), was killed in a motorbike accident on Thursday in SC Credit

Patten is the only person to have caught Tom Brady’s first Super Bowl touchdown pass in his career, which was in 2002. Credit: AP

At 9.35 pm local time, the father-of-4 was declared dead on the spot.

Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.

Patten was a member of five teams over his 12-year NFL career, but his greatest success came with the New England Patriots where he won three Super Bowls.

Robert Kraft, Patriots owner, and CEO led the tributes for the star after he had been officially identified by South Carolina Highway Patrol on Thursday as the victim of the crash.

“I am heartbroken by the news of David’s passing,” Kraft wrote.

“He was a dedicated Christian who pursued his passion after his football career and started his own ministry.

“David transitioned from an undersized and understated wide receiver to a powerful and passionate preacher. In New England, he will always be remembered as a three-time Super Bowl Champion.”

Patten’s four-year stint with the Pats included two legendary catches that helped New England to win the Super Bowl in 2001.

Patten called his time with Patriots during Patriots training camp 2010 the highlight in his career.

“It breaks my heart to hear of David’s tragic passing at such a young age,” Bill Belichick, Patriots coach said in a statement.

“I am grateful to have coached David. He is an essential person and player in Patriots history, without whom we would not have been Super Bowl champions.”

Tom Brady, a former Pats quarterback, also paid tribute.

Patten has the distinction of being the one to catch Tom Brady’s Super Bowl touchdown pass, which occurred in 2002 when New England defeated Los Angeles 20-17.

Brady posted on Instagram: “The consummate pro. My friend, RIP. My love goes out to David’s family.”

Former Patriots teammate Richard Seymour was also killed in the Patriots’ collapse. Deion Branch, ex-New England offensive coordination, posted a sad tribute to his passing on Twitter.

“Great player, but most of all a great man, mentor and brother #loveyou, “Branch.

Weise said, in the meantime, that he was “shocked and saddened” about Patten’s sudden death.

“Excellent player, even better person. Family guy, team guy, devout Christian. Prayers are all directed this way. RIP David. You will be sorely missed, “He went on.

Sam Gordon, Patten’s friend, and manager posted his sorrow on social media.

“Very rarely do people get to call their childhood heroes/favorite players their friends. You blessed with me with that,” He wrote.

“Thank you so much for your friendship, your inspiration, and for trusting me to be your manager.”

Patten’s NFL career began with the New York Giants in 1997, after he played for the Albany Firebirds of Arena Football League.

Before signing a modest one-year contract with the Patriots, he moved to the Cleveland Browns.

Patten said that he was signed to a three-year extension by the team shortly after he arrived in New England. “That was the first organization that believed in me.”

He played later for Washington and New Orleans Saints, before retiring in 2008

Patten finished his career with 324 receptions, 4,715 yards, and 24 touchdowns.

Saints stated in a team statement that “while his tenure with Saints was short, he left a lasting impression on his coaches, teammates, and staff through the actions, words, as well as his infectious smile.

“He was a tenacious competitor and infused the locker room with leadership and a winning spirit that remains to this day.”

Drew Brees, a former Saints player who played with Patten in 2007 and 2008, was very complimentary of his performance “leadership, perseverance, work ethic, character, and an incredible faith.”

“My heart is broken for the loss of my friend and colleague David Patten.

“He has left a lasting mark on me and many others. Rest In Peace Big Chief.”

Patten won 3 Super Bowls

He later played for New Orleans Saints.