Drake is Vaccinated Nicki Minaj Shares His Vaccine Status on Twitter
By Amy Comfi
Though many understood where Nicki was coming from, the rapper was still in the headlines over the matter. During the uproar, she said that Drake had contracted COVID-19 even though he had received a vaccine. This has left many people wondering if it’s true.

So is Drake vaccinated or not? Find out where to find out.

On September 13, 2021, Nicki Minaj posted that Drake had received the COVID-19 vaccination.

Nicki stated that she would not attend the gala due to COVID-19. The 38-year old shared with a fan that Drake had contracted COVID-19 even though she was vaccinated.

Love u, babe. I was prepping for VMAs, then I shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do you know what it feels like not to be able to hold or kiss your baby for over a month? A baby who is used only to his mama. “get vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile https://t.co/wInXoJcHBn

— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

“Love you, babe. I was prepping for VMA’s, then I shot a video, and guess who got COVID-19? Do you know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? “Get Vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got COVID-19 with the VACCINE tho so chile,” Nicki wrote on Twitter.

Now, Drake fans are wondering when the rapper contracted COVID-19 and if Nicki’s claims are valid.

Drake has been tight-lipped about whether or not he got vaccinated.

In Aug. 2021, Drake revealed that he contracted COVID-19 on a fan Instagram account. Fans noticed Drake’s Instagram Stories photo of himself. The photo shows his famous heart-shaped cut on his hairline, with a faded appearance.

“I had COVID-19. That s–t grew in weird. I had to start again. It’s coming back, don’t diss,” Drake commented with a laughing emoji.

While it appeared that he was in great spirits at the time, the “Certified Lover Boy” MC did not share any more information about how he contracted COVID-19 or his vaccination status.

Page Six reports that the 34-year-old was one of the first celebrities to publicly test for COVID-19 after hanging out with NBA star Kevin Durant in March 2020, just after the baller caught the virus. As a result, Drake tested decided to self-isolate.

 

Drake

Source: Getty Images

We’re sure that Nicki was not lying about Drake’s vaccination status since the rappers have a close relationship. And while Drake did publicly get tested for the virus, he’s not inclined to share his vaccination status.

If Drake didn’t already tell us, he caught covid, that would be tea, but I am glad he’s vaccinated lmao makes CLB even better

— Glen CoCo (@chrissy_kreme10) September 13, 2021

