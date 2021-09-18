Mum, 57, who hasn’t had a period in 20 years, claims she was left bleeding from vagina after first dose of Covid vaccine

A POST-menopausal mum claims she suffered vaginal bleeding after her first Covid jab.

Jacqueline Goldsworthy (57) was taken to the hospital for tests following her first AstraZeneca dose.

1 A mum who hasn’t had her period in 20 years says she suffered bleeding after her first dose of the AstraZeneca jab Credit: Getty

Medics feared it may be a sign of cancer or another illness – but results ruled out a serious condition.

Ms Goldsworthy is a social worker who believes that the jab caused her bleeding. She has not had a period for over 20 years.

However, NHS doctors say there’s “no way” it was to blame.

This comes as over 35,000 British women claim that the jab disrupts their menstrual cycle.

Experts have been quick to reassure women any changes to periods should be “short-lived”.

They also said that there is not enough evidence to prove the jab caused irregular periods.

Official data shows there have been 366 reports of postmenopausal haemorrhage – or vaginal bleeding after the menopause – in women who’ve had a Covid jab made by AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna.

But, this doesn’t necessarily mean that vaccines are inextricably linked to the incidents. It is possible that the effects are coincidental.

Ms Goldsworthy told MailOnline she only had bleeding after her first dose, and not her second.

She stated that she was 57 years old and is on HRT patches. She has not had a bleed for 20 years.

“But after I had the vaccine I had post-menopausal bleeding.”

The mother-of-one claimed that the NHS immediately rushed to screen her in case she had symptoms of cervical cancer.

35,000 REPORT PERIOD ISSUE

But the tests did not turn up anything untoward.

She was on HRT for seven year, and had never had similar bleeding before the jab.

“There is not much information about this at all. I could not find much information on this when I looked online,” She agreed.

“I can’t fault NHS – how quickly they got everything done to me in case it were cervical cancer.

“But when I said it was due to the vaccine, they said, ‘No way’.”

A woman in her late 60s who requested anonymity also spoke out to say she began bleeding after the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The evidence also shows that there is no effect on fertility or on the risk of miscarriage Dr Raj Mathur

Dr Jo Mountfield, vice president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, said: “We would encourage anyone who experiences heavy bleeding that is unusual for them, especially after the menopause, to speak to a healthcare professional.”

But she said people should still continue to get the jab without concern about its effect on women’s fertility.

“It is important to get vaccinated as the best protection against coronavirus,” She stated.

Dr Raj Mathur, a consultant and chair of the British Fertility Society in reproductive medicine, said that “It appears the Covid vaccination can cause a temporary disruption in the menstrual cycle for some women.

However, there are no effects on women’s fertility and the risk of miscarriage.

“Men who have the Covid vaccine demonstrate no change in their sperm quality or chance of success with IVF.”

