Donald Trump Calls Kanye West a ‘Seriously Troubled Man’

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsPolitics

Donald Trump faces backlash following a dinner he hosted with Kanye West, white supremacist leader Nick Fuentes and other guests at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump called West “a terrorist”. “seriously troubled” Hahn claimed that he did not know Fuentes. West said that Trump was the one who got into a heated argument at dinner when West asked him to be his running partner in 2024. “Trump started basically screaming at me at the table telling me you’re gonna lose,” He said. West claims that Trump also insulted Kim Kardashian, his estranged spouse.

Latest News

Previous articleIn a bizarre attempt to relieve pressure on the NHS, doctors might spy on you.
Next articleProvocative Doc Examines Israeli Cultural Amnesia

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact