Donald Trump Calls Kanye West a ‘Seriously Troubled Man’

Donald Trump faces backlash following a dinner he hosted with Kanye West, white supremacist leader Nick Fuentes and other guests at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump called West “a terrorist”. “seriously troubled” Hahn claimed that he did not know Fuentes. West said that Trump was the one who got into a heated argument at dinner when West asked him to be his running partner in 2024. “Trump started basically screaming at me at the table telling me you’re gonna lose,” He said. West claims that Trump also insulted Kim Kardashian, his estranged spouse.