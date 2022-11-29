In a bizarre attempt to relieve pressure on the NHS, doctors might spy on you.

TO ease NHS pressure, the government could use microchips embedded in bogs and spy on its citizens.

Today’s Health Secretary said that doctors could spot disease early by monitoring urinals via new tech.

1 Minister wants to monitor our children using microchips embedded in bogs. This is a move that ministers have compared to social media sharing of information. Credit: Alamy

Steve Barclay even said it as a way to share information on Facebook and Instagram: “People trust a company in California with data more than they trust the UK government.”

During a speech at Spectator Health, he stated: “Put a chip in a urinal and it will tell someone who doesn’t even realise they have a condition.”

Then he called for a national “conversation with patients” about “The right data opportunities

Mr Barclay went on to suggest that high tech data collection methods like toilet chips will bust NHS backlogs and boost Britain’s economy.

However, he maintained that consent was required for this to be possible.

“I think if patients want to be able to get early treatment and are therefore willing to lean on their data, providing that can be done in the right way with the right safeguards that is the conversation we should be having,” he said.

“That in turn also creates an opportunity for UK plc around our life sciences and around our future exports because it will build an ecosystem around our universities.”

Last night Labour, however, slammed the idea of surveillance en fecund the toilets and accused Mr Barclay “taking the p*ss”.

Wes Streeting, shadow health secretary said that after 12 years of Conservative mismanagement NHS wait times were already in the toilet.

“Instead he should adopt Labour’s plan, abolish non-doms, and train thousands of new doctors and nurses.”

Tory MPs accuse their party of too much flirting with the nanny-state.

One Tory MP declared: “This insane idea should just go down the toilet. Fast. The Conservative Party must lose their appetite for the big nanny state.

“Any policy that invades the right to privacy without explicit consent – including bugging toilets, should be dropped.

“The public deserve to do basic activities like going to the toilet without the state analysing their every move.”