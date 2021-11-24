Dominion Prologue video goes back 65 million years

It’s very nearly time to go back to “Jurassic World.”

“Jurassic World: Dominion” is headed to theaters this summer, but a new prologue released for the film answers the question – what was it like for the dinosaurs of Jurassic Park before they were brought back to life by cutting edge technology?

The prologue was directed by “Jurassic World: Dominion”Colin Trevorrow, co-writer and director, takes us back in time 65 million years to see how the dinosaurs, including the T-Rex, lived before the meteor struck Earth. It’s really cool to see the dinosaurs just do their dinosaur thing and to see several new species that have never been featured in a “Jurassic Park” movie. The five-minute clip flashes forward, to see how we’re living amongst the dinosaurs after the events of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”Spoiler alert! Things could be even better.

This prologue shows a version from a special sequence that was shown prior to Imax screenings. “F9” this past summer, It features visual effects courtesy of Industrial Light & Magic — who have provided effects for every entry of the franchise — with new music from Michael Giacchino, the composer behind the “Jurassic World” films. The prologue sets the scene for the rest of the film. “Jurassic World: Dominion,” the footage from it isn’t included in the film. It is therefore closer to the 2019 version. “Jurassic World” Short film “Battle at Big Rock”(More than a traditional caravan.)

“Jurassic World: Dominion”Features new Trilogy stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and original “Jurassic Park”Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum were alums. Omar Sy and Daniella Pineda return as cast members, while Justice Smith (playing Lewis Dodgson), a villainous character from the original, is Campbell Scott. “Jurassic Park”Dichen Lachma will be joining DeWanda Wise and Dichen Lechma in making their “Jurassic” debuts.

“Jurassic World: Dominion”In theaters: June 10, 2022

The video’s prologue is available to view. Above.