Dolly Parton wants to make a musical biopic about her life

Dolly Parton’s career as a country music superstar has been unmatched. She has a long list of hits that have been loved by millions and an almost peerless reputation within the industry. Now, she recently revealed that she’s in talks to potentially bring the story of her career to the big screen.

Interview with the radio station on February 23 “Mr. Nashville Speaks,”Parton stated that she was open to the idea of adapting her personal story into a musical biopic.

“I do intend someday to be on Broadway, but I’m thinking now that I might do my life story as a feature,” she told the show’s host Larry Ferguson. “Maybe possibly even a musical feature, so we’re in talks about that.”

Parton says that before the COVID-19 epidemic began, Parton and her team had been discussing the possibility for a Broadway musical adaptation. However, the pandemic’s onset caused conversations to be delayed, and she ultimately changed her mind.

Parton will be appearing on screen soon in the upcoming adaptation of Dolly Parton’s film, despite it being a long shot. “Run, Rose, Run,”The novel was co-written by her and James Patterson. Rose is a young woman with dark secrets, who arrives in Nashville to try to be the next big country music star. Patterson, Parton, and Lauren Neustadter will co-produce the film for Hello Sunshine. Parton also released a companion record of the same name via her Butterfly Records label.

