CBS Ups Allison Brightman and Jeeun Kim as Co-Heads for Business Affairs

CBS today announced that Jeeun and Allison Brightman, who are currently the executive vice presidents and co-heads for business affairs at CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios respectively, will be expanding their roles. As the new EVP and co-heads of business affairs for CBS, Brightman will focus on CBS Studios and CBS Media Ventures while Kim will oversee CBS Entertainment, CBS Sports and CBS News & Stations.

Brightman, Kim and their respective divisional leaders will report to the BA leads for all divisions. Brightman and Kim are highly respected within the company and will report to George Cheeks, President and CEO.

“As executive vice presidents and co-heads of Business Affairs for CBS, they will provide leadership, strategy, guidance and support to all our outstanding B.A. teams,”Cheeks sent an email to staff. “Very similar to our centralized structure for Communications, Marketing and Finance, the divisional B.A. teams will report directly to Allison and Jeeun, while continuing to work closely with their respective divisional leaders. Allison and Jeeun have done a fantastic job leading B.A. at both CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios over the past year and a half. They have seamlessly supported both teams in negotiating an incredibly wide range of agreements with talent, creators, studios and platforms for series, specials and other programming and our overall deals with writers, producers and directors.”

“In their new role, Allison and Jeeun will employ the same approach they used for the Network and Studios: running the B.A. operation together with each of them having specific areas of emphasis,”He went on. “Allison will work primarily with the Studios and Media Ventures teams while Jeeun will focus on Entertainment, News and Stations, and Sports. A strong Business Affairs operation is a critical driver of our success in a rapidly evolving media world, and I believe this unified structure is a win for all CBS teams. Each division can benefit from the combined expertise and skill sets across all our business strategists and negotiators, regardless of the type of content, talent and platforms they cover.”