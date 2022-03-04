Dolly Parton Reveals Her Most Memorable Performance Outfit

Get the Insider App A personalized feed, summary mode, and ad-free experience. Download the app Close icon Two crossed lines that form an ‘X’. It indicates a way to close an interaction, or dismiss a notification.

Dolly Parton spoke to Insider about some of her favorite fashion moments — and style regrets.

Her favorite outfit is a white, pearl-beaded dress she wore to sing “He’s Alive” at the 1989 CMAs.

But Parton said she’ll see photos of her past outfits and say, “What in the world were you thinking?”

Dolly Parton has been performing for more than 60 years, and she’s still wowing us with outfits that are bold, colorful, and full of fringe and sparkles.

But when it comes to picking her favorite outfit of all time, Parton doesn’t even hesitate.

The country-music legend recently sat down with Insider on



Zoom



to promote her new line of Southern desserts with Duncan Hines, and she was happy to discuss some of her iconic looks, too.

Parton said she’s always loved the costumes she’s worn in movies, including “the little blue coat, yellow sweater, or the cowgirl outfit” from the hit 1980 film “9 to 5.”





Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton attending the premiere of “9 to 5” in New York City on December 14, 1980.



Ron Galella/Getty Images







But the outfit that holds the most meaning for Parton is the dress she wore to sing “He’s Alive” at the 1989 Country Music Association Awards.

“It was beautiful, white-beaded, pearls and stuff all over the dress,” Parton told Insider. “And when you raised your arms, it looked like wings underneath.”

“That night when I sang that song, it was so emotional to me,” she continued. “I was just overcome with a really strong spiritual high. So it left a memory in my mind and, every time I see that dress in a picture, I think of that night and singing that song. I felt like I was putting some good out in the world. So that dress, so far, is most memorable to me.”





Dolly Parton at the 1989 Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee on October 9, 1989.



AP Photo/Mark Humphrey







Parton, who is hosting the Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7, told Insider that she also has plenty of fashion regrets.

“There’s a whole bunch of clothes where I say, ‘What in the world were you thinking?’ or, ‘That looks terrible!'” she recalled with a laugh. “I get a big kick out of a lot of them, especially my hair-dos. My hair was bigger than me — and still is for the most part!”

Parton said she often laughs out loud when she sees photos of some of her old ensembles.





Dolly Parton poses for a portrait session in 1978 in Los Angeles, California.



Harry Langdon/Getty Images







“I think, ‘Oh my Lord, you must have thought you looked good,’ and I must have or I wouldn’t have worn it,” she added. “Now it’s like, ‘Oh Lord, have mercy.’ But I guess I didn’t have nothing better at the time — or I thought it looked good in the moment.”

Parton also shared some of her cooking secrets with Insider, revealing her special hack for making the fluffiest scrambled eggs and why she always eats her mac and cheese with fried apples.

She’s also a huge fan of Taco Bell, and is among the hundreds of thousands of fans who hope the chain will finally bring back its beloved Mexican Pizza.