Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad’s Life After Mom’s Death

After losing his wife to cancer, Dog the Bounty Hunter is now remarried to his sixth wife, but two of his daughters aren’t celebrating.

Bonnie Chapman, 22, and her 28-year-old sister Cecily are estranged from their legendary dad, who was made famous chronicling his experiences as a bounty hunter on his namesake A&E reality TV series.

“I’m disappointed in you, and my mom would be, too, and you know it,” Bonnie told Inside Edition, addressing her dad directly.

The daughters claim they were cut out of their dad’s life after their mother Beth died of throat cancer in 2019.

“When my mom passed away, my dad pretty much neglected us,” Cecily said. “He lost his wife. I lost my mother. I lost my life. I lost my house. I lost my job. I lost everything. We lost everything.”

Bonnie and Cecily also accused their dad of repeatedly cheating on their mom.

“My mom confided in me. My mom confided in us. She loves my father with all of her heart and she wanted him to change. We wanted him to change,” Bonnie said.

The family rift is so deep, that they were not invited to his wedding to his sixth wife Francie earlier this month.

“I am not gonna allow our day to be ruined by this nonsense,” Francie told Entertainment Tonight before the wedding.

“He’s in puppy dog love, and that’s fine. I want him to be happy. Of course I want him to move on, but neglecting his life and who he is and his family and his daughters — it’s gross,” Cecily said.

Bonnie claims she was told they were not invited because of their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I think that my father might have a problem with Black Lives Matter,” Bonnie said.

Bonnie is currently appearing on “The System” for the streaming service “Unleashed.” The show features young activists involved in Black Lives Matter and other causes.

Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, continues dealing with the aftershocks of a n-word laden, racist rant directed at his son Tucker, who was dating a Black woman in 2007.

“I’m still, to this day, disgusted that that even came out of my father’s mouth,” Bonnie said.

Chapman has denied all his daughters’ allegations.