The fate of Uhtred of Bebbanburg is called into question several times throughout The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die which has left fans asking whether he dies in the concluding chapter.

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die

Throughout The Last Kingdom series on Netflix, we’ve followed Uhtred of Bebbanburg as he navigated the perilous landscape of medieval England as various would-be rulers attempted to seize the throne.

In the concluding film, Seven Kings Must Die, Uhtred faces more danger than ever as the groundwork is laid to finally unite the kingdoms of England but what fate befalls Uhtred by the end of the film, and does he die like so many of his comrades before him?

The battle at the heart of Seven Kings Must Die

The plot of Seven Kings Must Die is kicked into gear when the ruling King Edward passes away, leaving a power vacuum that Prince Aelfweard and the Danish King Anlaf look to exploit.

Uhtred is dragged into the conflict when he learns that Prince Aethelstan, his former ward, and protégé, is to fight as well, although several parties look to influence the young prince for their own gain.

After brutally dispensing with Aelfweard, Aethelstan then sets his sights on the invading Danes who have been joined by a host of kings from across the British Isles including Scotland, Man, Shetland, Orkney, and Strathclyde.

The conflict comes to a blood-soaked conclusion at the Battle of Brunanburh where Aethelstan’s forces, marshaled by Uhtred, confront the Danish-led armies.

Despite being outnumbered, Uhtred’s tactics allow Aethelstan’s forces to come out on top, with the five heirs of the opposing kings all falling in the battle.

Alongside King Edward, the five heirs make up six of the seven kings whose deaths are prophesized by Finan’s wife, Ingrith, and the film’s title.

Does Uhtred die in Seven Kings must die?

No, Uhtred does not die by the end of Seven Kings Must Die.

However, Uhtred’s life is in great danger when he is gravely wounded during the battle as he is stabbed with a spear and we see him collapse to the ground as the fighting rages on around him.

When the battle ends and the dust settles, Sihtric and Finan find Uhtred unconscious and quickly arrange for him to be taken back to his home at Bebbanburg where they hope he can be nursed back to health.

Remarkably, Uhtred musters up enough strength to leave his bed so that he can swear loyalty to King Aethelstan, allowing him to finally unite the kingdoms of England under one banner.

At this moment, Uhtred touts the possibility that he himself could be the seventh king doomed to die by the prophecy if he doesn’t recover from his wounds.

After doing so, Uhtred prepares to return to his chamber to rest. Still, as he nears the door, he experiences a vision of Valhalla, the Norse afterlife, where he sees his fallen comrades feasting in Odin’s great hall, including his childhood friend and first love, Brida, and their adoptive father, Earl Ragnar.

As the film ends, Uhtred is left standing between the worlds of the living and the dead – although he never moves on to Valhalla itself.

In Bernard Cornwell’s Saxon Story novels that inspired The Last Kingdom, Uhtred survives the various conflicts of the era and ends up living to old age, which gives us our best indication of his fate following Seven Kings Must Die’s ambiguous ending.

What happened to the ‘real’ Uhtred?

While The Last Kingdom and Seven Kings Must Die depict several real historical events and characters, Uhtred of Bebbanburg is technically a fictional creation.

Although, Alexander Dreymon’s character does get his name from a real-life individual, Uhtred the Bold, who lived around 100 years after the events shown in The Last Kingdom.

The real Uhtred is known to have ruled Bebbanburg (now known as Bamburgh Castle) between 1006 and his death in 1016 when he was assassinated.

Uhtred’s creation as a fictional character stems from the ancestry of The Saxon Stories’ author, Bernard Cornwell, as he learned that his family is descended from the real Lords of Bebbanburg, which inspired him to delve into his family’s history and devise the work of historical fiction that would become The Last Kingdom.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2015, Cornwell explained: “They had a family tree, it went all the way back to the sixth century. They were the Lords of Bebbanburg in Northumberland, there was an Uhtred. We know sod all about him: we have his signature on the charter.

“But most historical novels have a big story, and a little story – you flip them and put the little story in the foreground.”

And so, while Uhtred and his story may be fictional, they are set against the backdrop of true historical events which helps to give the novels and TV series a sense of authenticity.

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die is available to stream on Netflix after arriving on April 14, 2023.

In other news, Does Uhtred die in Seven Kings Must Die?