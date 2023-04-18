In 2023, the 1,2 buckle My shoe meme will be the most popular tweet on Twitter.

The nursery rhyme has been reimagined and the 1,2 buckle-my shoe comment is the new 2023 meme.

Since the dawn of internet memes, new ones are constantly being created.

This nursery rhyme, 1,2 buckle My Shoe has recently been making a lot of noise on social networks.

The 1,2, buckle shoe is explained

The latest 2023 meme is 1, 2, buckle my shoe. A video on social media was posted where lyrics from the nursery rhyme had been adapted to the present situation.

The song is often mocked because not everyone can relate to it.

Hence, the new lyrics go as “One, Two, Buckle My Shoe. Buckle more, three, four, five. Five, Six, Nike kicks.”

Brands like Adidas, Nike, and others have already taken over the world and people are not leaving a chance to stress about that.

The comments on Twitter have been dominated by these remarks

People have started to comment on Twitter with the same memes. If you log into the platform, you would come across several people commenting “1, 2 buckle my shoe.”

It’s all part of a trend that is becoming more popular and people are joining it.

You can do this by commenting on the new line and posting it to your social media.

This isn’t a new trend.

The first meme was created from a simple comment. Users have commented things like crop, storytime, or nah he twiddling to stay up to date with trends.

It can be said that comments are also a type of trend. People use the exact phrase repeatedly to confuse users.

They are usually successful, and the video becomes viral.

Morgandoesntcare Instagram’s livestream of Frank Ocean’s Coachella performance saves the day.