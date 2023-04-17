Does it make sense to take Advil PM and Advil in the same day?

Use Advil or Advil PM as directed. When used according to the instructions, Advil and PM can be safely taken. Advil.comAdvil can be taken during the day, and Advil PM in the evening. The company does warn us, however, to take care and double-check the dose taken as the two drugs contain 200 milligrams ibuprofen. Combining both medications should result in no more than 1,200 milligrams of ibuprofen taken within a 24 hour period. As mentioned, Advil PM contains diphenhydramine — the maximum daily dose of diphenhydramine should not exceed 50 milligrams.

The risk of adverse effects can be increased by ibuprofen when taken with blood thinners such as warfarin or certain corticosteroids. WebMD. When one drug interferes with another’s actions in the body it is called a drug interaction. Healthline. As if playing a game with dominoes this can create a cascade of events that lead to decreased effectiveness or side effects. Interactions can occur between prescription drugs, OTC medications and herbal supplements.

Advil, as well as Advil PM, can cause adverse reactions in certain individuals. Always follow instructions and talk to your doctor prior to taking any medications, particularly when you combine them. If you have any strange symptoms, please contact your doctor.