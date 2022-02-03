Doctor Strange 2 rumor teases crazy multiverse cameos

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres on May 6th, which means we’re about three months away from the next big MCU adventure. And Doctor Strange 2 should deliver a pivotal story for the MCU, as we’re finally getting a massive multiverse event. With three months to go to the Doctor Strange 2 release, we keep seeing crazy rumors detailing the film’s exciting cameos. If it feels familiar, that’s because the same thing happened with Spider-Man: No Way Home. The difference is that the No Way Home cameo rumors we had three months before the film’s release were indisputable. But when it comes to Multiverse of Madness leaks, they don’t offer the same narrative. That means Marvel is better at keeping essential MCU secrets than Sony was with No Way Home. Not having the big surprises leak before the movie hits theaters is certainly an exciting prospect.

That said, Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors aren’t going away anytime soon. The newest report provides an exciting development about the superhero surprises in Multiverse of Madness that fans should be aware of. Mind you, some spoilers might follow below.

The crazy cameo rumors

We’ve covered several Doctor Strange 2 cameos since the early days of 2020 when the first cameo rumors dropped. The newest leaks are a lot more exciting, as they appeared in the final weeks of 2021 and in early 2022. That’s after Marvel finished the Multiverse of Madness reshoots. The purpose of these reshoots was to correct the story and include plenty of additional cameos.

On any given day, you might hear that several X-Men characters from the Fox movies will appear in Doctor Strange 2. The list includes Professor X, Magneto, Wolverine, Storm, and Deadpool. Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man is also a Doctor Strange 2 cameo that keeps appearing in rumors. Then there’s the Iron Man return that so many fans crave. And some Multiverse of Madness rumors claim that Tom Cruise might play a Tony Stark variant. That is, if Robert Downey Jr. himself doesn’t show up as a different Iron Man.

On top of that, we expect to see other Avengers members and other characters from the MCU TV shows on Disney Plus. That list includes Captain Carter, Monica Rambeau, Loki, Sylvie, and Mobius.

Finally, some of the most exciting rumors out there say that John Krasinski will cameo in Doctor Strange 2. But they’re split on the character the actor will play. Some say he’s a Mister Fantastic variant in the movie. Others claim that he’ll be a Captain America version from the multiverse.

Doctor Strange 2 cameos screen times leaked

All of that is incredibly exciting, but it also puts a lot of pressure on Marvel to deliver a great Doctor Strange sequel. Because, let’s not forget, Multiverse of Madness is a Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) story. Just like No Way Home was a Tom Holland’s Peter Parker story.

As a result, you should remember that the cameos are there to enrich the story and service fans. But Multiverse of Madness is a movie about Doctor Strange and his journey as a Sorcerer Supreme’s second in command.

As exciting as the Doctor Strange 2 cameos might be, these characters will have limited screen time. And a leak tells us that several cameos will have around two minutes of screen time. Twitter user Moth_Culture posted the detail, without referring to any characters:

But the leaker also posted a now-deleted tweet listing the various Doctor Strange 2 cameos and their screen times.

Characters including Billy and Tommy Maximoff, Black Bolt, Spider-Man, Ghost Rider, the Ancient One, Sylvie, and Human Torch will have less than three minutes of screen time each.

Strange Supreme, Loki, Iron Man, Mister Fantastic, Rintrah, Quicksilver, Magik, Jean Grey, and Maria Rambeau’s Captain Marvel will appear between 3-5 minutes each in the movie.

We then have Captain Carter, Professor X, and Gargantos appearing in 2 for under 8 minutes.

This isn’t an Avengers crossover

As always, with MCU leaks, nothing can be confirmed at this time. It’s unclear where this leak comes from and why the Twitter user removed it after sharing it. Not to mention that even if it’s real, Marvel might still make changes to the movie that can impact screen times.

The leak does have a welcome effect. It reminds fans that Multiverse of Madness is, first and foremost, a Strange story. It’s not a big Avengers movie where many superheroes get ample screen time. Fans shouldn’t lose sight of that in the middle of this avalanche of Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors.