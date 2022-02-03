AFI Fest 2022 Announces Dates and Calls for Entries

The American Film Institute has announced its dates and call for entries for AFI FEST 2022.

The 36th edition of AFI FEST will take place in Los Angeles on Nov. 2-6.

Entries open today and filmmakers are invited to submit fiction, documentary, experimental and animated short films.

Additionally, because of the ongoing uncertainty due to the pandemic, AFI FEST will expand its programming with nonfiction films traditionally presented at AFI DOCS in Washington, D.C.

“AFI’s goal is to provide a safe environment for artists and audiences alike,” Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO, said in a statement. “Uniting our events this year to be held in the fall will allow us to achieve this at a standard worthy of AFI and the storytellers who devote their lives to inspire and educate.”

AFI FEST will have submission deadlines — early, official and final — for fiction shorts (under 40 minutes) and nonfiction shorts (under 40 minutes).

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recognizes AFI FEST as a qualifying festival for the Live Action and Animated Short Film categories for the annual Academy Awards/

SHORT FILM SUBMISSION DATES

Early Deadline – Wednesday, March 2

Official Deadline – Wednesday, April 20

Final Deadline – Wednesday, June 15

To learn more about AFI FEST, visit FEST.AFI.com.