Doctor Strange 2 might have leaked, which could have spoilt Iron Man’s surprise.

Marvel fans will be able to enjoy more Marvel content in March, beginning with the Marvel Avengers: Infinity War. Ending with the digital release Moon Knight premiere. It'll also deliver plenty of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rumors since that's the main MCU topic right now. We have another! Doctor Strange 2Rumors about the highly anticipated Iron Man movie.

Iron Man appearing in Multiverse of Madness isn’t a surprise for fans who have seen the second trailer for Doctor Strange 2. The Ultron drones that guard Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), are a sign that Tony Stark might have succeeded in the Ultron defense plan. This was a failure in the primary MCU reality.

But Below are some spoilersThey go far beyond the Super Bowl trailer. Now’s the time to stop reading if you want to be surprised when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessPremieres May 6th.

Doctor Strange 2: Iron Man returns

This is one the most pressing questions. Doctor Strange 2. Multiverse of MadnessMarvel will expand the Doctor Strange character development with this movie. But it’s also a big crossover project with a multiverse theme.

Since the beginning of Multiverse of MadnessProduction, we saw rumors about Iron Man returning in the sequel. Doctor Strange 2This is the ideal place to deliver the cameo fans long for. We lost the MCU’s main Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), but the multiverse lets Marvel explore other variants of the character.

Although it might seem too early to bring back RDJ but Iron Man is still possible. We were able to see a few Tony Stark/Iron Man versions in What If…?, and RDJ didn’t voice those. We haven’t yet gotten a What If…?Iron Man is the protagonist of the story

How to get back to Doctor Strange 2Iron Man, with its cameos and expectations high for the film, is at the top. It’s not just the trailer that hints an Iron Man might be helping the Illuminati. It’s also the rumors that claim that we’ll see a specific version of Iron Man in Doctor Strange 2.

Rumors about the Superior Iron Man

We’re talking about Superior Iron Man, of course. According to some leaks, Tom Cruise will play the role of the superhero instead of RDJ. That takes the MCU full circle since Cruise was Marvel’s first choice for the role.

Rumours also suggest that Cruise might return to the MCU as Iron Man in the future. He might not be in. Multiverse of Madness.

Unlike No Way Home where everything leaked several months ahead of the premiere, we don’t know the central narrative for Doctor Strange 2. That’s because the film underwent massive reshoots in the fall. Reports at the time claimed that Marvel was fixing and adding many cameos.

The possibility that an Iron Man version of Iron Man is in the movie was possible during reshoots. That’s just speculation, however.

The The most recent report on the matter claims that the film’s final cut has Iron Man appearing for only a few seconds in the movie. He’s reportedly wearing the Golden Mark XXI armor, and he won’t be involved in the Wanda battle or the Illuminati trial.

There’s no way to verify any of this, however. So don’t get too excited about Iron Man showing up in Doctor Strange 2. But we do expect the film’s cameos to be limited in scope, as Strange moves between various realities.

We’ll also point out what Marvel insiders have said in previous leaks. Marvel might not show the cameos during test screenings in an effort to ensure that they don’t leak.

Also, notice how the new leak doesn’t say whether or not we’re looking at the Superior Iron Man in Doctor Strange 2. It also doesn’t specify whether or not Tom Cruise will play this variant.

What about the Illuminati, you ask?

It is clear that the movie will feature an Illuminati trial as well as a Wanda fight. The trailer confirms this. The Illuminati will judge Doctor Strange’s actions in the multiverse until Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) interrupts them. A fight will ensue, and a big plot leak says that’s where Strange makes his exit.

Iron Man was not mentioned in the plot leak.

Iron Man might be reluctant to engage Wanda because of the Ultron sentries that are running into battle. It is worth not putting your life at risk when robots can handle the job. Iron Man will be in the pivotal Doctor Strange 2 scene.

We’ll have to wait until May 6th to find out whether or not Iron Man is in Doctor Strange 2.