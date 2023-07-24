Do Todd & Julie Receive Residuals From Chrisley Knows Best?

Fans want to know if Todd and Julie Chrisley receive residuals from Chrisley Knows Best. It’s clear that their family is hard up for money since the couple is serving their combined 19-year sentence in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion. Keep on reading to learn more.

Chrisley’s Items Sent To Auction?

Fans wonder if the Federal government will auction off Todd and Julie Chrisley’s personal belongings. One fan brought it up on the Chrisley Knows Prison subreddit. The original poster asked if they seize everything, no matter how much the items cost.

“When the government takes your stuff and auctions it off, do they take everything no matter how little it costs as well? Do they only take expensive stuff?” the user wrote.

Fans took to the thread to share their input. One noted that it could be just properties that are associated with the crime itself. When it came to Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s case, the government seized everything in his office and auctioned it off. Clothing and belongings like homes, cars, and jewelry are often auctioned off, but never underwear.

Todd & Julie Chrisley – Refuse Restitution

It turns out that Todd and Julie Chrisley have refused the restitution costs. They have been ordered to pay back the $17 million in restitution to the banks. According to a new report, the couple has no intentions of paying it back. They still feel that they are innocent and are being targeted by the Federal government.

Savannah Chrisley is currently fighting on their behalf. She feels that the truth will set them free. She knows that her parents are innocent. The Chrisleys are fighting this case by appealing each charge against them.

Residuals From Chrisley Knows Best?

This brings up the question of whether Todd and Julie Chrisley still make residuals from Chrisley Knows Best. They don’t have any income coming in at this time since their assets are frozen. This could be why their daughter Savannah is desperate to get back on reality television.

She revealed on her Instagram Stories that there’s a new reality show in the works. It will focus on Savannah, Chase, Grayson, Chloe, and Nanny Faye. In addition, Savannah filmed for the second season of World’s Toughest on FOX.

Savannah is also starting her own production company, in line with her Unlocked podcast. What are your thoughts on the Chrisleys no longer receiving residuals? Do you think they should still pay restitution? Sound off below in the comment section.