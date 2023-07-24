Does Iman Vellani Have a Boyfriend? Marvel Star Iman Vellani Keeps Personal Life Secret

Iman Velani’s 2022 has been an exciting year, especially after she starred as Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel.” Marvel.”

Iman Vellani had her heart set on attending the Ontario College of Design and Art University to earn a degree before joining the industry during the last year of high-school. After acing the audition for “Ms. Marvel,” Iman Vellani’s life changed dramatically.

Iman Velani played Kamala Khan a.k.a. Ms. Marvel. This was the first Muslim-identified superhero to appear in Marvel Comics. Iman Vellani played Kamala Khan, a.k.a Ms. Marvel. She is the first Muslim superhero in Marvel Comics since 2013.

Iman Vellani, at The 2022 MAKERS Conference, October 26, 2022 in Dana Point California, Source: Getty Images| Source: Getty Images

Kamala, too, was a Pakistani-born immigrant to New Jersey. Iman’s ethnicity was central to Iman’s role as Muslim superhero.

Her character was a Muslim, but that wasn’t the only thing she did. She had a complicated, quirky, and loving identity. When she made her debut onscreen, the world welcomed her warmly.

She also finds herself caught up in a romance triangle with two of the closest people to her. While fans disagree on which Kamala to choose, Vellani’s off-screen dating life is a hot topic. The guard is on.

Iman Vellani attending the 16th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute in New York City on December 11, 2020 | Source: Getty Images

Iman Vellani removed all of her social media accounts, except for one

A Rising star Vellani believed that her home town put her up on a high pedestal. It’s strange to go into my comic book shop now. / remark. The young actress had anticipated the effects of living in the spotlight.

This is why she deleted her social media profiles. In addition to preparing herself for the “juggernaut’ of fame and attention that was coming, she also wanted to protect her family, particularly her parents.

Although Vellani cut off social media accounts, she did not forget Letterboxd. The app lets users rate and review films. Vellani’s fans found her website when she stopped being reachable. They “made their own opinions about what I said,” Vellani. Share This Article.

Iman Vellani at the IMDb exclusive portrait studio at the Critics Choice Association Inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television on November 4, 2022, in Los Angeles, California | Source: Getty Images

Iman Vellani was torn by her onscreen love interests

Matt Lintz is Vellani’s first love. Rish Shah plays Kamran. Both young men had different energy levels that clashed at first.

Kamran, the dreamy new boy at school, is Bruno’s cute and loving friend. They both want to do what is best for Kamala, but they also compete with each other for her attention. Vellani was asked whether she belonged to Team Kamran or Team Bruno. You can also read our article about how to get in touch with us.:

I have no clue. I think team Kamran, but— aw, man, I’ll say team Kamran because a lot of people are team— I’m team Bruno, too. I’m both. God, I’m torn. See?”

Iman Vellani speaking onstage at the Ms. Marvel FYC event on May 6, 2020, in Hollywood, California. Source: Getty Images| Source: Getty Images

Iman Vellani has only one onscreen love interest who is openly dating