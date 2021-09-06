District Attorney Will Not Charge Britney Spears For Alleged Battery Assault

Britney Spears was accused of having an unprofessional relationship with her housekeeper last month. However, no charges will be brought against the pop star because there wasn’t sufficient evidence against her.

Britney Spears (39), was charged with battery against her housekeeper on August 16, 2021. Ventura County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) deputies responded to the star’s home after the alleged incident. At the time, the employee had already left the residence by the time deputies arrived. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the housekeeper went to file a complaint.

The District Attorney’s (DA) office later revealed that the housekeeper reported that she and Spears argued about the star’s dog veterinary care. The employee was allegedly attacked by the pop singer during the incident.

The housekeeper claimed that the “Oops!… I did it again”. The singer grabbed her phone from her hand and slapped it. The alleged attack reportedly left the employee’s phone’s screen protector damaged.

According to a “TMZ” Source: Spears, the pop singer allegedly had no physical altercation. The insider also claimed the pop singer’s team was assured by the Sheriff’s Department that the case would go nowhere.

Spears was not charged by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office regarding the incident. The announcement was made by Erik Nasarenko, District Attorney of Ventura County, in a press release on September 1, 2021.

He Spears wasn’t going to face charges due to “insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and the lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone.” Blake Heller, Misdemeanor Unit Supervisor Conclusion that Spears’s housekeeper had “no visible injuries”. From the alleged altercation. Mathew Rosengart, the singer’s lawyer, supported the DA’s decision.

Rosengart felt that the office had done what was right by refusing to charge his client. Rosengart felt the whole story was just sensationalized by tabloids and wouldn’t have been a big deal if it had been about an ordinary person.

Even though the court battle continues, the “Toxic” star’s father had agreed to step down from the conservatorship sooner or later. Her lawyers filed paperwork accusing her father, asking for $2 million.

The filing indicated that Rosengart was the one who filed it. The attorney felt the singer’s father had already gained millions from the 13-year conservatorship.