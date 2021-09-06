Arsenal Seem Shaky As Edu Looks To Maitland-Niles For Redemption

Arsenal may have something of a midfield problem in the coming weeks – and Ainsley Maitland-Niles may be able to come to the rescue. Surprisingly, the Gunners only acquired one new central midfielder this summer with Albert Sambi Lokonga moving from Anderlecht.

Lokonga has shown real potential for Arsenal but remains one for the future – even if he will now be called into action. Arsenal technical director Edu has been in trouble with his questionable moves, and his latest remarks have left Arsenal fans scratching their heads.

Reports claim that he didn’t go for another midfielder because Arsenal have enough in that area with Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, and new boy Lokonga. Edu didn’t feel Arsenal needed another player because Xhaka and Partey will start most games, but that it looks like neither will be able to start this weekend.

Xhaka was suspended for his red card against Manchester City. Partey just returned from injury while Elneny picked up a knock during international duty. Add in that Partey and Elneny may be off to the Africa Cup of Nations in January, and that decision not to sign a midfielder – and publicly state that it was the right decision – could look a little embarrassing.

That’s where Maitland-Niles may be able to spare the Brazilian’s blushes. Publicly tried to engineer a Transfer, Exiled from First-Team Training Last Week, Maitland-Niles received word that he was still wanted by Arsenal and would play in this season’s match.

Is this going to happen at right-back? Takehiro Tomiyasu, a new signing, has arrived. Cedric Soares as well as Calum Chambers are also available for that role. Maitland-Niles has long wanted to play in midfield, and that’s where he featured for West Bromwich Albion last season too.

Arsenal is looking for a suitable midfielder to play against Norwich this weekend. This could be possible during AFCON in January.

Maitland-Niles may not be the most exciting player in that area of the pitch, but the Gunners may need him to step in and help after Edu’s decision not to make a signing.Edu says Arsenal’s 23-year old will be a blazer, but it is not yet