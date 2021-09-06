In a lovely ceremony surrounded by Olympic stars, Andy Parsons and Rebecca Adlington were married

After unexpectedly finding the perfect venue for their summer vacation, Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington was able to plan her dream wedding to Andy Parsons within four months.

In a romantic ceremony, Olympian Rebecca Adlington married Andy Parsons. It was attended by a host of other Olympic stars.

The 32-year-old swimmer and her facilities manager were married last Saturday, 28 August, in a lavish ceremony at Cheshire’s Scarlet Hall.

The couple waited a week before they announced their incredible news publicly.

Albie, a five-month-old boy, was shared by the newlyweds.

Rebecca stated the following: “The sun shone, the people we love were there and it was just the best day.”

She described how she was carried down the aisle by Steve, her father, and Summer, her six-year-old daughter. Summer was her companion since her first marriage to Harry Needs.

The little girl was both a ring-bearer and flower girl.

Andy was also emotional after hearing some music when the bride entered the ceremony.

Andy wept when Tom Odell’s Grow Old With Me was played. Andy, an Olympic gold medallist, said that they had selected all other music together. But, he wanted one small thing that was surprising.

“He kept trying to get it out of me, but I wouldn’t break.”

Andy shared that he felt his composure shake the moment he heard the song.

He stated: “Then I saw Summer coming down the aisle with Jo and then Albie being carried by Tom and that really got me. So when Becky started walking towards me with her dad, I just lost it.”

The couple married and had a great time with 80 friends, including ex-competitive swimmers Steve Parry, Caitlin Mclatchley, and Fran Halsall.

She shared how she managed to plan the wedding in just four months, after finding their dream venue while searching for summer vacations.

Rebecca and Andy met for the first time almost two years after Rebecca’s divorce. A three-and-a-half-year ago, they met through the Bumble dating app.