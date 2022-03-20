Disney World Regrets Drill Team Performs with Racist Stereotypes

A Texas high school drill squad used Native American stereotypes in a performance at Magic Kingdom.

Video footage showed high school students chanting “scalp them, Indians,”Among other actions.

Walt Disney World expressed regret at the performance.

Walt Disney World officials issued this statement “regret”After a Texas high-school drill team used Native American stereotypes in a performance at Magic Kingdom, the Associated Press reported.

On Tuesday, “Indianettes”A drill team from Port Neches High School in Port Neches (Texas) performed at the Florida theme parks and were accused of using racist stereotypes.

A VideoTara Houska posted a photo of the drill group that shows members singing. “scalp them Indians, scalp them.”

—tara houska ᔖᐳᐌᑴ (@zhaabowekwe) March 18, 2022

The performance featured students in fringed outfits, whooping and tapping their lips in stereotypical fashion. “war cry,”According to the outlet.

In a statement WFTVA Disney spokesperson stated that the performance was “exceptional”. “did not reflect our core values, and we regret it took place. It was not consistent with the audition tape the school provided and we have immediately put measures in place so this is not repeated.”A spokesperson for the resort stated that they plan to revise the resort’s performance policy to address the backlash.

Insider asked for comment from Walt Disney World representatives, but they didn’t respond immediately.

In a statement KFDM, Port Neches-Grove Independent School District officials said they were “aware of the concern regarding the performance,”Are you looking for? “committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in our school district.”

Port Neches-Grove High School spokespeople said that the drill team had performed the routine at Walt Disney World eight previous times.

“This is our eighth time at Disney. They don’t ask what you’re going to do as far as a performance. It’s just contest video and they see the uniforms. They asked for nothing else. This is the same performance we’ve done all eight times,”The spokesperson stated that KFDM reported.

Insider asked for comment from representatives of the Port Neches Grove Independent School District, but they didn’t respond immediately.

Chief Cherokee National Principal Chuck Hoskin Jr. posted a Twitter StatementFriday, the drill team was accused of using “offensive and stereotypical depictions of our tribe.”

They also stated that they had asked the Port Neches superintendent to stop using imagery, language, and other practices. “dishonor”Tribes of Native Americans

Tara Houska (Native American) is the founder of the organization. Mascots Are Not for YouOn Twitter, he wrote that the performance was racist.

“Shame on @DisneyParks hosting this. Nostalgic racism is RACISM,”She Writen Friday.

Insider asked Hoskin, Houska for comments but they didn’t immediately respond.

“Saturday Night Live”Andrew Dismukes (alumnus of the high school) also addressed the audience on Friday.

“I think it’s awful and that the school should change the mascot and all associated practices,”He Write on Twitter.