What did Ben Affleck do?

“Deep Water,”The new erotic thriller featuring Ana de Armas (Ben Affleck) is finally available on Hulu.

Adrian Lyne, British provocateur, has released his first film in 20-years.“Flashdance,” “Unfaithful,” “Indecent Proposal”), is very much worth your time – an exploration of the dynamics of marriage as much as a tense, white-knuckle thriller. (This isn’t exactly a calming watch.) And it’s got an ending, much like Lyne’s unforgettable endings for, say, “Fatal Attraction”Oder “Jacob’s Ladder,”This is something you’ll be talking about for a long time. Which is what we’re going to be doing!

Major spoilers “Deep Water” follow; if you haven’t watched yet turn back now!

A very dysfunctional marriage

These are the main points. “Deep Water,”Based on the same novel by “The Talented Mr. Ripley”Patricia Highsmith is the author of Patricia Highsmith’s story about Vic Van Allen (Affleck), and his younger wife Melinda de Armas. He spent a lot of money on microchips that enable drone technology to function. This is his first sign that he is at least morally compromised. He gives Don, the great Tracy Letts, an irritated look when he discusses his job. His wife Melinda, and mother to their little girl Trixie, is just a regular person who hangs out with other people all day.

One of her early scenes shows her inviting a young man to a birthday party hosted by one their friends. She is quite revealing about how much attention she lavishes on him. Vic turns her back on the young man, and refers to another “friend” of his wife’s who went missing. “I killed him,”Vic tells his new friend. Since this is a squarish Southern town (Little Wesley, Louisiana), word gets around and people start to talk about Vic and his wife’s relationship and what he is willing to do to protect it. (The movie does not say definitively if Vic killed the man he refers to. Later, they find his body but his murder was quite different from what Vic had described.

Vic is convinced by Melinda to cook for him in one of the most awkward scenes in the movie. He is invited to the house by Melinda, and they have a very short conversation.

This friend eventually leaves town. Conflict avoided. But there’ll be others.

Murderously Yours

There are a couple more things you need to know about our boy Vic – one, he and Melinda are not sleeping in the same room. She’s got the bedroom all to herself and she’s a complete slob. It’s heavily implied that her extramarital exploits began after he broke his vows by cheating on her. Many of these details remain a mystery. You could have a different interpretation.

Now, back to weird, morally nebulous Vic – he also has a snail collection. It’s not to sauté in garlic and butter. It’s not to serve as a natural pesticide to a growing garden. He has a small collection of snails. It’s very weird and creepy and everybody he brings down to his dank snail space is like “Nah, I’m good.”

Hulu/20th Century Studios

These are essential. Maybe. It’s possible. Melinda eventually falls for Charlie, a man named Charlie, and they begin to date. “Euphoria”Jacob Elordi, hunk. (Probably worth mentioning that). “Euphoria”The screenplay was co-written by Sam Levinson, creator and mastermind. She flaunts this relationship even more openly than the previous relationship and gives him thousands of (Vic’s) dollars to give her “piano lessons.”She invites him along to a pool party one of their close friends (Dash Mihok), is throwing. There are many grand Southern garden parties. Everyone gets out of the pool when it starts to rain. Charlie and Vic are the only exceptions. Minutes after Vic comes inside, Charlie’s body is discovered, floating in the pool.

Did Vic do it?

He did. But he claims that he’s innocent and the local cops give him a pass, undoubtedly because he is a rich white man. Don, however, is suspicious. Could the square-jawed husband of this attractive woman be responsible for the murder?

Vic Gets Caught

Melinda begins to suspect Vic in the drowning death of Charlie, a poor and cute boy. She claims that Vic killed Charlie in public and teams up with Don to hire a private investigator, who admittedly isn’t very good at his job (Vic spots him instantly). At one point Vic goes to Don’s house and exposes his extracurricular activities in front of his wife, who admonishes him. Honestly it’s impressive that a marginally employed novelist can afford a private eye.

Somehow worse than all of this murder talk – Melinda has already taken up with another young stud, this time Tony, played by “American Horror Story” mainstay Finn Wittrock. There’s lots of carrying on and Vic is even more upset because Tony and Melinda knew each other from before. This seems more like a serious relationship than a flirty fling. Again, she invites her lover to join her for dinner. (Before dinner, she ignores Vic in her tub. She’s getting ready for Tony.) After dinner Vic sees her undress for Tony. Vic is OVER IT.

He wants to show Tony a piece of property. He takes Tony to the woods and throws rocks at Tony. Tony falls on a larger rock. Vic drags Tony’s body into the DEEP WATER and weighs it down with more rocks. Back at the house, Vic secrets Tony’s wallet away in one of his snail terrariums like a true freak.

Vic and Melinda take Trixie on a picnic to the spot where Tony had a meal. He looks out at the water and notices a body floating just below the surface. He makes a mental note of returning to the area and pushing the dude even further beneath the waves. The picnic was nice. Vic and Melinda are getting along well! This might work out. Vic gave Vic a photo album. That really didn’t make sense except earlier in the movie we saw Vic at a weird office and figured he was doing something more nefarious.

Vic decides to go back and stomp the dude down. He looks up to see Don, but he is not impressed. Don enters Vic’s room and strangles Melinda. This scene is darker than the novel but still makes sense.

While all this mishegoss is happening down by the water, Melinda, still distraught that Tony hasn’t called her, goes searching around Vic’s snail lab. She finds Tony’s wallet amongst the snails and starts packing her suitcase. Trixie is upset. She doesn’t want her mom to leave or her family to be broken apart.

Hulu/20th Century Studios

Back at the river, Vic scrambles up the embankment, gets on his bike (he bikes a lot, as most multimillionaire psychopaths do), and crashes his bike in front of Don’s car. Don desperately tries to send Melinda a text message. We assume it is. “LOL caught Vic trying 2 get rid of body smdh,”Vic is hit by Vic’s car and he veers off to avoid him. His car crashes through the forest and down a ravine, and Tony’s car ends up upside-down near the water. Tony remains unaffected.

At the exact moment Don’s car crashes, we cut back to the homestead, where Trixie has thrown her mother’s luggage in the DEEP WATER of the family pool.

Vic returns home almost exactly as the opening shot of the movie. He’s disheveled, wet, probably hungry. Matilda said that she had spoken to Tony. The movie ends with her burning Tony’s wallet.

Is it okay for her to accept his murderous ways? Are her feelings hurt? What will she think when he tells her that he’s also responsible for Don’s death? Ah, who cares. “Deep Water”It was quite good, sexy, and all-around a great experience. All of you, everyone!