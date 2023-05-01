Disney+ Peter Pan and Wendy Parents Guide with Age Rating

HITC has a Peter Pan And Wendy Parent Guide on Disney+.

Disney’s animated films have been a huge hit over the years, with movies like The Jungle Book and Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs being some of the most iconic. Many would listen to their inner lost boy and argue that 1953’s Peter Pan is definitely a highlight too.

J.M. Barrie’s 1904 play Peter Pan; or, the Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up, the story of the boy who doesn’t grow up has been told time and time again—never growing old, you might say. Now, we’ve arrived at Peter Pan And Wendy, which soared onto Disney+ on Friday, April 28th 2023.

Boasting an exciting ensemble of performers, you’ll be thrilled to explore Neverland once again. Does it suit the entire family? Let’s break down a Peter Pan and Wendy Parents Guide with Age Rating.

Peter Pan And Wendy parents guide and age rating

Peter Pan And Wendy’s PG rating and age range of 6+ makes this film suitable for adults and children alike.

For those who are wondering why it’s rated PG and not U, there is some very mild fantasy violence throughout the film, which essentially comes down to sword fighting and swashbuckling fun; kids also fire bows and arrows. Wendy once slaps Peter across the face.

There are allusions to “executions” (the word is simply used), and one scene shows Wendy walking the plank. The film does not contain anything that could upset or disturb young children.

In the first scene, the characters are seen kissing. Peter doesn’t know what a kiss is so Wendy gives him a thimble, saying it’s a kiss as a joke.

To illustrate how dark this film becomes, one scene has Peter falling off a ledge as he backs away from Captain Hook. They all believe he’s dead but he isn’t of course. He’s later shown lying at the bottom of the ledge, but his body is totally unharmed (no gore, cuts, etc.)

On the whole, you won’t really find anything in the film that’s unsuitable.

‘It’s got the rush and the scope’

David recently Speaking When asked by Collider how the film turned our compared to his initial vision, he replied:

“I think it is quite similar to what we had in mind in that it feels real, it’s got the rush and the scope and the sense of adventure that, no pun intended, hooked me from the very beginning. And it has the depth of character that I was yearning for when I thought of like, ‘How would I tell this story?’”

He added: “But there are so many things that I could never have anticipated. There were so many twists and turns the project took over the years that I just could not have dreamed up back then, whatever day in March of 2016 that I signed on to this…”

Does Peter Pan And Wendy have a post-credits sequence?

No, Peter Pan and Wendy doesn’t have an after or post-credits scene.

That means you don’t have to stick around and watch as the credits scroll if you don’t want to.

With after-credits sequences becoming more and more popular recently, it’s worth knowing ahead of time to save time.

Disney+ is the exclusive streaming service for Peter Pan and Wendy.