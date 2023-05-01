Karol G tour dates and ticket price. Singer announces Manana Sera Bonito 2023 tour

After Karol G unveiled the dates of her 2023 Mañana Será Bonito tour, fans wonder how much tickets for her concerts are.

The Columbian artist scooped eight Latin American Music Awards this year and has surprised her fans with the announcement of several North American gigs.

The Mañana Será Bonito tour begins on August 11 in Las Vegas and ends on September 7 in East Rutherford New Jersey.

What is the average price of Karol G Tickets? The full schedule of the tour is listed below, along with presale and general sale ticket prices.

Karol G ticket prices

The following are some of the ways to get in touch with us. reported SeatGeek’s cheapest Karol G ticket is priced at $74.00, based on her past performances.

Her tickets average $107.00, but some passes for general admission may be higher priced depending on where you sit and the venue.

For instance, average ticket prices at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center have been $142 and tickets at San Francisco’s Madison Square Garden are priced at $143.

Prices at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena are listed as $207 per person.

How to get tickets for 2023 Mañana Será Bonito tour

Registration for the Ticketmaster Verified Fans presale is now open. Sign up before Sunday, April 30, at 11:59pm ET.

“Verified Fan requires registration to help filter out buyers looking to resell tickets and get more tickets to fans who are going to attend the show,” Ticketmaster explains.

The Ticketmaster verified fan presale begins on May 3rd. Live Nation, radio, local venues, and the presale for Live Nation will all begin Thursday, May 4th.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com. The general sale begins at noon local time, Friday May 5.

Tour dates

Karol G’s North American trek consists of only six dates at the time of publication. Las Vegas, Pasadena Miami, Houston Dallas and East Rutherford are among the cities. Below is a list of all the tour dates and cities.