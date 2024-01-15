Discover the Essential Airport Purchase Every Passenger Needs for a Smooth Flight

The One Item Every Passenger Should Buy at the Airport Before a Flight

A Professional Pilot’s Advice Revealed

Why Water Should Always Be Bought Before Boarding a Plane

Pilot’s Point of View

A pilot has revealed something that every passenger should always buy at the airport before embarking on a flight. Many people overlook this item, but its absence can lead to dehydration and even make you sick, especially on longer flights. The professional pilot, Jeanie Carter from aviation company Wheels Up, swears by the simple yet essential item: a bottle of water. However, due to current airport security restrictions, passengers are unable to carry water through security, so purchasing a bottle at the airport is crucial.

The Importance of Staying Hydrated During Flights

Safety Onboard

Mr. Carter emphasized that drinks are not always readily available onboard commercial flights. He mentioned that there are instances when flight attendants are unable to serve refreshments due to a short flight duration or turbulence, where it would be unsafe for them to have carts in the aisles. To avoid thirst during these times, he recommends purchasing a beverage or filling a refillable water bottle before boarding.

Reliability of In-Flight Drinking Water

Water Quality and Safety

In some cases, flight attendants may provide free cups of tap water, but the quality may not always be the best. There are also warnings against drinking water on planes, as it’s been disclosed that the tanks where water is kept are rarely cleaned. Some flight crew members have expressed frustration at passengers asking them to refill their personal water bottles, calling them “selfish and cheap” due to the limited water supply onboard. The issue was further highlighted in a video on TikTok, where a cabin crew member emphasized the lack of cleanliness and testing of the water supply.

Other Essentials to Consider

Passport Expiry and In-Flight Safety

In addition to considering water, experts advise passengers to also check their passport expiration dates and familiarize themselves with specific destination entry requirements. Meanwhile, a flight attendant shared why passengers should avoid wearing headphones during flights, emphasizing the importance of safety in the air.

By being aware of these factors, passengers can better equip themselves for a safe and comfortable travel experience.