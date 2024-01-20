Discover Mariska Hargitay’s Proven Marriage Secrets for 19 Years with Peter Hermann

Mariska Hargitay: The Secret to Her Successful Marriage with Husband Peter Hermann

The Lifelong Connection

In the criminal justice system, there are two people who represent a perfect partnership. This is their story.

A Perfect Partnership

Mariska Hargitay, the beloved star of Law & Order: SVU, has been married to her husband, Peter Hermann, for almost 20 years. Despite the fan-shipping of Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, in real life, Mariska has already found her fairy tale ending with Peter. According to her, the secret to their successful marriage lies in their lifelong connection.

A Deep and Soulful Human

During the Law & Order 25th-anniversary celebration on Jan. 16, Mariska expressed her admiration for her husband, stating, “Peter is such a deep and soulful human. I just love getting to know him on a deeper level. And so there’s always more.”

On-Screen to Off-Screen Love

The couple first met on the set of the fan-favorite crime drama back in 2001 when Peter made his first of many appearances as defense lawyer Trevor. Their on-screen chemistry translated into real-life love, as the couple tied the knot three years later. Now, they are proud parents to August (16), Amaya (12), and Andrew (11).

A Peek Into Their Lives

Throughout the years, Mariska has generously shared glimpses of her life with her husband, from standing together on the picket line during the Hollywood strikes to celebrating their decades of love with sweet anniversary tributes. Their enduring connection and commitment to each other continue to inspire their fans.