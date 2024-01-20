Ultimate Guide: Pre-Ordering Meals and Choosing the Left Security Lane – Beat Airport Queues Now!

Three Clever Tricks to Avoid Airport Queues This Summer

If you’re a frequent traveler, you know how congested airports can get, especially during the summer months. Whether you’re waiting in long lines at the security check, a never-ending queue for food, or experiencing the anxiety of a missed flight, it’s a stressful situation, to say the least. However, there are three clever tricks that savvy travelers use to beat the dreaded airport queues and breeze through with ease.

Pre-Order Your Meals

Queues at airport restaurants can be a major annoyance, particularly when the airport is packed. To avoid this, take advantage of pre-ordering your meal. Many airports allow you to reserve a table and order your meal before arrival. Spend a few minutes on the airport’s website and save yourself time and frustration by pre-ordering your food. It’s a simple trick to save you from the hassle during peak travel times.

Choose the Right Check-In Lane

Selecting the right check-in line can make a world of difference. Travel experts recommend standing near the business class travel desk as business travelers are generally checked in first. Once they are all checked in, the staff generally moves on to the economy travelers. So, it’s advantageous to position yourself near the business class check-in lane for a faster check-in process.

Understand Passport Validity Rules

One thing that can ruin your travel plans is passport-related issues. Many countries have restrictions on passport expiry dates for entry, ranging from three to six months remaining prior to expiration. It’s essential to check when your passport is due to expire and ensure it meets the requirements of the country you plan on visiting. Failure to meet these requirements could significantly shorten your trip or prevent you from entering the country altogether.

Gemma Brown, Head of Commercial and Travel expert at Travel Republic, emphasizes the significance of understanding passport validity rules. She cautions against the 6-month passport rule, which is a common oversight made by UK travelers, and stresses the importance of checking passport expiry dates before booking a holiday.

The next time you’re preparing for a trip, remember these clever tricks to make your airport experience as smooth as possible. By pre-ordering your meals, choosing the right check-in lane, and understanding passport validity rules, you’ll be well-equipped to beat the queues and travel hassle-free.