Discover Kendall Jenner’s jaw-dropping earnings from L’Oreal commercials – you won’t believe how much she makes!

How Much Does Kendall Jenner Make From Her L’Oreal Commercials? The Numbers Might Surprise You

Close to $14 million is nothing to sneeze at, but Kendall Jenner’s association with the L’Oréal brand might turn out to be even more valuable in the long run. After all, L’Oréal has historically chosen its faces quite carefully, as Jenner’s all-star predecessors like Helen Mirren, Beyoncé, and “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston can attest. The number of A-listers who have delivered the company’s famous slogan is impressive. Regardless of one’s feelings about the company, it’s easy to see why the fact that Jenner can count herself as part of such an impressive lineage is unlikely to hurt her personal brand — a fact that she’s aware of in her statement about the deal (via Beauty Packaging).

Kendall Jenner’s Worth as the Face of L’Oréal Paris

“I’m honored to be part of a new sisterhood of strong, powerful women and to be able to say those iconic words, I’m worth it,” Jenner said. “Joining the L’Oréal Paris family and having the opportunity to embody everything the brand stands for feels like a true full-circle moment.”

Jenner’s Role as the Face of L’Oréal’s Infallible Lipstick

Jenner serves as the face for L’Oréal’s Infallible lipstick. For fans of Kardashian-adjacent drama, it’s also worth noting that the deal means she technically works for a direct competitor of her younger sibling Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, a brand Kendall has also worked with. This may make for some interesting beauty product-themed sibling rivalry at some point down the line.