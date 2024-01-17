Unlock a Huge Movie Perk: Disney+ Subscribers Get Free Upgrade for Apple’s Latest Gadget

Apple and Disney+ Team Up to Bring 3D Movies to the Comfort of Your Home

Are you ready to experience 3D movies like never before without leaving the comfort of your own home? Thanks to a groundbreaking partnership between tech giant Apple and Disney+, viewers will now have the opportunity to stream 3D movies directly to their Apple Vision Pro headset. If you want to learn more about this incredible cinematic experience, read on!

Immersive Entertainment at Your Fingertips

The Apple Vision Pro, introduced last year, is no ordinary VR headset. Referred to by Apple as its first “spatial computer,” this headset offers a whole new level of immersive entertainment. From more lifelike FaceTime conversations to truly captivating and immersive gaming, and now the ability to stream 3D movies directly from Disney+, the Apple Vision Pro is revolutionizing how we experience entertainment.

Disney+ and Apple Announce the Big News

Beginning February 2, Apple Vision Pro users will have access to a selection of 3D movies to stream from the Disney+ library. What’s more, subscribers to Disney+ will not need to pay extra to enjoy these movies in 3D. This groundbreaking collaboration between Apple and Disney+ promises a truly remarkable experience for fans of all ages.

Disney’s Promise of Unmatched Experiences

Disney CEO Bog Iger expressed excitement about the collaboration, promising that this partnership will bring fans closer to the beloved characters and stories they cherish while experiencing the magic of Disney in an entirely new way. With a commitment to creating exceptional entertainment experiences, Disney is proud to partner with Apple in this new venture.

What to Expect

While the precise number of 3D movies available at launch remains undisclosed, Disney+ has promised to release “dozens” of titles. Some of the most popular Disney movies that have previously graced cinema screens in 3D will be among the first to delight Apple Vision Pro users.

How to Access These Incredible Features

To unlock the full potential of this partnership, viewers will need both the Apple Vision Pro headset and a subscription to Disney+. The Apple Vision Pro is available for pre-order starting January 19 at a price of $3,499 (£2,736).

Exploring Disney+

For those unfamiliar with Disney+, it is a streaming service offering a vast collection of films and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more. Featuring over 5,000 episodes of classic Disney shows, and more than 30 seasons of The Simpsons, Disney+ is a treasure trove of entertainment for the whole family. With its extensive library, which includes every Star Wars, Disney, and Pixar movie, as well as National Geographic documentaries, Disney+ offers unparalleled variety and quality in streaming.

Don’t Miss Out on the Magic

With so much to look forward to from the Apple and Disney+ partnership, this is an opportunity you won’t want to miss. Whether you’re a long-time fan of 3D movies or someone looking for a new and exciting way to experience entertainment at home, the collaboration between Apple and Disney+ is sure to delight audiences of all ages. Get ready to immerse yourself in 3D magic like never before!