Dil Raju clarified on Pawan Kalyan Vakeel Saab OTT release date

Dil Raju, the notable producer from the Tollywood film industry, has reportedly reacted to Vakeel Saab’s release featuring the Powerstar Pawan Kalyan. The producer responded as the report for the release date of Vakeel Saab on the OTT platform came into being. Dil Raju came up with a video snippet where he revealed that big films with ensemble star cast could only be released after 50 days of the film’s theatrical release.

Raju also added that films featuring great star cast and story should only be seen in theatres that would instill immense pleasure into the hearts and minds of the cinema loves. It will be great if the audience visits theatres to enjoy the film as the actors and people associated have worked very hard. The producer has also suggested that the audience follow the COVID-19 guidelines and wear masks while visiting theaters.

Vakeel Saab: Performance and prominence

The film was released on the 9th of April 2021, and currently, it is running very successfully across the country. Mega Star Chiranjeevi has seen the movie alongside his family on the same day of its release. Chiranjeevi also commented that the film had made a huge relevance when it comes to respecting women.

Other than Pawan Kalyan’s performance, Parkash Raj’s acting and performance have stolen the show. Actors like Prakash Raj ensure that other artists showcase their best performance in the film.

Vakeel Saab: Cast

The notable director, Sriram Venu, has directed the film. The courtroom drama further features actors like Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla in pivotal roles. Additionally, the film also features Shruti Haasan with an extended cameo.

For a long time, Prakash Raj has been collaborating with Pawan Kalyan, and fans and critics have appreciated the performance of the duo.