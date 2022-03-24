Did Pete Davidson’s Mom Respond to Fan’s Comment About Kim Kardashian?

Kim has four special people in her life who have not yet met Pete. A source close to the SKIMS founder previously told E! News that her kids haven’t been introduced to the comedian.



But “Kim loves having him around her family and sisters,”Source added “They are getting pretty serious and Kim’s excited to incorporate him more into her life.”

Even though there has been much publicity about her ongoing drama with ex Kanye West, Kim said she is focused on celebrating the positives in her life, taking the “high road” and putting their children—North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago4. Psalm, 2—first.