Did Intrusion take place in these spots? Netflix filming locations revealed!!!

The filming locations of a movie or TV series can often be key to a film’s success as a real place caught on camera is often appreciated much more than a green screen set and a digitally-created environment.

Intrusion stars Freida pinto and Logan Marshall Green. This thriller sees a couple move from Boston to their dream house.

Intrusion is filmed in some of the most beautiful locations. But where did it all take place?

Intrusion release date and plot

Intrusion crept its way onto Netflix on September 22nd, 2021.

The story follows Henry and Meera, a married couple who are recovering from breast cancer. They leave Boston to start over in a remote and large house that Henry built.

Meera becomes traumatized after the house is broken into. Meera then questions her husband’s identity.

Is Intrusion shot in New Mexico?

Intrusion was filmed at several locations in New Mexico.

The majority of the movie was shot in Albuquerque and Corrales, a nearby suburb.

Henry and Meera’s house is the central location in the film and was likely filmed nearby to the Sandia Resort and Casino in Corrales, offering up stunning views of the New Mexico desert and mountains.

In the midst the Covid-19, Intrusion’s production took place in late 2020. This meant that the crew had a strict schedule to make filming run smoothly.

Other productions film in Albuquerque

As well as hosting Intrusion’s cast and crew, the New Mexico city of Albuquerque has featured as a location in well over 1,000 films and TV shows over the years.

It’s not surprising that New Mexico grants tax credits and grants for productions encouraging them to film in the state.

Some of the biggest productions to have filmed in and around Albuquerque include Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul, Stranger Things, Sicario, No Country for Old Men and the newly released film Copshop.

Intrusion is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on September 22nd, 2021.

