NHS worker handed mystery note telling them to leave flat over ‘Covid fears’

An NHS worker has been left “worried and unsettled” after being told to leave the building by an anonymous person blaming coronavirus fears.

The health worker from Bangor in County Down, Northern Ireland, said they have been tormented by someone loudly banging on the door of their apartment in the middle of the night

Since moving into their flat two months ago, they claimed they have faced a campaign of harassment by someone claiming NHS staff are not welcome in the building due to their risk of spreading Covid.

BelfastLive reports that the NHS worker received an anonymous letter under their door, which read: “We don’t want any NHS staff in our building, we don’t want Covid.”

“Some of us have weak immune systems and don’t appreciate your company.

“Please try and look for a new property.”

The health care worker has said they are now worried about leaving their apartment since they received the letter.

They said: “When I first moved into the apartment I thought that I had found somewhere great that I would be able to get settled in.

“But over the past few weeks, someone has been making my life hell to force me out of the building.

“I received an anonymous note underneath my door one morning telling me that as an NHS worker, I was not welcome in the building because I would give people Covid.”

They described feeling shocked by the letter but that the harassment continued, leaving them “terrified” and unable to sleep properly.

“This was very shocking at first as we have been doing all that we can to keep people safe during the pandemic and never imagined that someone would say something like that to me.

“Then things started to get even worse and I have had someone banging my door down late at night and in the early hours of the morning. When I ask who is there, they don’t respond and just continue hitting the door.

“I have not had a decent night’s sleep in weeks because of this and have been terrified just living in my apartment. I have even had to have a family member come and stay with me because I feel so threatened.”

They added that their estate agent had been very helpful and had been engaging with the police to resolve the matter.

They continued: “All I want is for this to stop. If there were apartments available I probably would have left by now just to see the end of this but I don’t think that I should be harassed in this way for doing my job during a pandemic.”