Olivia Rodrigo’s New Album ‘Deja Vu’ re-enters Global chart on Spotify

In today’s Olivia Rodrigo news, the musician’s single ‘Deja Vu’ has re-entered the Top 50 Global playlist on Spotify.

The 18-year-old actress and pop star found fame since starring in Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Her debut album was released and she quickly became an international star with a loyal fan base.

From Taylor Swift’s praise to Ariana Grande’s touching words about ‘Drivers License’, Olivia has embarked onto an exciting career path.

Now, her single ‘Deja Vu’ is fighting back for a spot in the global playlists.

‘Deja Vu’ re-enters Top 50 Global on Spotify

Olivia’s single ‘Deja Vu’ has found a spot in the Top 50 Global playlist on Spotify once again.

As of Monday, September 27, 2018, the song is at number 50 and has been played 1,451,868 times.

Several other songs are currently in the same playlist and they are ‘Good 4 U, ‘Traitor’ and ‘Drivers License’.

‘Good 4 U is also in many other popular charts such as Today’s Top Hits and Top 50 USA.

Other key milestones of Olivia

Olivia’s debut single ‘Drivers License’ debuted at No. When it was released on January 8, Olivia Olivia’s debut single debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles Chart. It also became the most-streamed song that week.

At the time, Billboard reported that the song had 38,000 downloads in the US and earned 8.1 million radio airplay audience impressions.

Meanwhile, ‘Good 4 U’ has become the longest-running single in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 (17 weeks). This is followed by ‘Drivers License’ (16 weeks) and ‘Deja Vu’ (15 weeks).

Olivia spent 50 weeks in Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 with four singles.

It’s quite impressive!

What is the meaning behind ‘Deja Vu’?

Olivia has never revealed who ‘Deja Vu’ is about.

She talks about her ex doing the same things as she did with her with a new girlfriend in the single. They include “car rides in Malibu”, eating “strawberry ice cream” and “trading jackets”.

When the song was released earlier this year, many fans speculated that the song could be about Olivia’s co-star Joshua Bassett and fellow singer Sabrina Carpenter.

Given the lyrics of ‘Deja Vu’, fans thought that the song was about Olivia’s alleged failed relationship and breakup with Joshua. Olivia has not confirmed that this is true.