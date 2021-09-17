Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Abigail Desires For Something From Chad

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers for Friday, September 17, 2021, reveal Abigail needing Chad to do something for her now that she’s agreed to live with him again.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Is Abigail Ready To Resume Her Marriage?

Chad’s (Billy Flynn) betrayal with Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and inability to trust her sent Abigail (Marci Miller)out of town for months. She used the excuse that she had to help Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) settle Laura’s (Jaime Lyn Bauer) estate, but she really just wanted to get away from her husband. Chad managed to convince her to return home, but it wasn’t all good.

On Friday, Abigail has a major request from Chad. Since she still doesn’t really want to be anywhere near him, does she ask him to make sure they have separate bedrooms? That won’t bode well for their marriage, but typically neither does Chad’s attitude.

DOOL Spoilers – Johnny DiMera ‘s Movie Could Cause A Problem

Now that Marlena (Deidre Hall) knows what Johnny’s (Carson Boatman) movie is about, Marlena is a bit disconcerted. After all, it’s going to dive into some deep family secrets. They may not be secrets in Salem, but she doesn’t want the whole world to know about that time she slept with John Black (Drake Hogestyn) on top of a desk with Sami (Alison Sweeney) walking in and seeing all of it.

Marlena and John discuss that time in their lives and how it changed the course of Sami’s life forever. It even led Sami to kidnap and sell Belle on the black market because she didn’t want the result of that affair to hurt her dad, Roman. DOOL seems to be going back in time this fall.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – What Is Really Wrong With Doug Williams?

Doug (Bill Hayes), Julie(Susan Seaforth Hayes), had to wait a while before they could go to Kayla Mary Beth Evans to have tests done on Doug. Although they are worried about what a dementia diagnosis might mean, Kayla does the tests. They will learn the results of Kayla’s tests on Friday. It looks amazing. Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives weekdays to see how these stories play out.