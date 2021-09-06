Michael Jackson’s Thriller Reaches New Heights In Fame After Nearly 3 Decades

It’s clear that Michael Jackson is the greatest entertainer of all time. Thriller is timeless and a classic that was released in 1982 and includes some of Jackson’s most beloved singles, including the title song. “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Wanna Be Startin’ Something”.

It was the world’s best-selling album by 1983. Thriller continues to smash records almost 40 years later. It was announced this week that the album has been certified 34 platinum in the US. There are currently 34 million copies.

Thriller-The album is still the second-best-selling album in America. According to the report, the album has sold 70 million copies worldwide and is still the most-sold album. It is also hugely commercially successful and critically acclaimed. The album won eight Grammy Awards at the 1984 Grammy Awards, including the highly coveted Album of the year award.