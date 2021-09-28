Demi Lovato & more to perform at Global Citizen Live in LA

The lineup for Global Citizen Live in Los Angeles has finally been announced!

The list of performers, which was announced by Global Citizen on Thursday, September 9, includes: Demi Lovato, H.E.R. (who has been rescheduled from her original location in Paris), Stevie Wonder, and Ozuna. These major acts will be performing live from Los Angeles, along with many others performing around the globe to raise awareness about vaccine equality, famine and climate change.

Adam Lambert, 5 Seconds of Summer, One Republic, The Lumineers, and Chloe x Halle will also be joining the LA lineup, performing live from the historic Greek Theatre.

“It is again my pleasure and honor to join with all of the artists who are using their gift of song to celebrate the Global Citizens‘ event by doing our part in working against global warming, starvation, and singing for equality around the world…We Are The Village!!!” Stevie Wonder said about the event in a press release.

Global Citizen also announced the London line-up, which will feature performances by Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Måneskin, Nile Rodgers and Chic, and Rag‘n’Bone Man.

Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Alessia Cara and Meek Mill will join Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo, Burna Boy, Jon Batiste and Lang Lang will beperforming live from New York City‘s Central Park.Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, Black Eyed Peas, Christine and the Queens, Elton John, Charlie Puth, and Angélique Kidho will perform over in Paris.

In Lagos, Nigeria, Femi Kuti, Made Kuti, Tiwa Savage and Davido will perform. While Rio De Janeiro, Brazil will house performances from Alok, Mart‘nália, Criolo, Liniker, with special guests Tropkillaz, and Mosquito.

To wrap things up, in Sydney, Australia, Delta Goodrem is set to perform with more artists to be announced leading up to the event.

“Over the last year and a half, we‘ve seen music bring communities together and inspire action during one of the most challenging times of our generation,” said Katie Hill, Global Citizen’s senior vice president, in a press release in August. “We‘re excited to join these incredible artists to unite people across the globe on September 25th as we hold world leaders and business leaders accountable to rectify the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

She continued, “As we carefully resume Global Citizen‘s live events, we couldn’t be more grateful to each of these artists for donating their time and performances to make an impact through this urgent campaign.”





