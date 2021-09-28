Celine Dion Sets ‘Official’ Documentary With Sony Music

Celine Dion announced Tuesday that an “official documentary” about her life and career is in the works from Sony Music Entertainment.

Irene Taylor (“The Final Inch,” “Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements”) is directing the untitled feature-length film for SME’s premium content division, in partnership SME Canada and Vermilion Films. The film is being made with Dion’s full participation and support and will detail her life story and career accomplishments up through her more recent world tours and Las Vegas residencies.

While the rush of musicians getting documentaries made about their lives is hardly uncommon, Dion’s announcement comes just one day after an unauthorized Celine Dion biopic called “Aline” was acquired for U.S. release in 2022 after the movie first premiered at Cannes this summer.

Over 250 million albums have been sold since Dion’s debut on the international music scene when she was 14 years old. She’s won five Grammys, two Oscars, a Billboard Music lifetime achievement Icon Award in 2016 and in 2004 recognition as the best-selling female artist of all time. Her most recent world tour “Courage” was cut short in 2020 due to COVID and will resume across North America and Europe in the spring and summer of 2022.

Sony Music Entertainment will distribute and finance the film. Krista Wegner, Sony Music Entertainment’s SVP of sales, distribution, premium content, will be responsible for global sales.

“I’ve always been an open book with my fans, and with her sensitivity and thoughtful creativity I think that Irene will be able to show everyone a part of me that they haven’t seen before,” Dion stated in a statement. “I know she’ll tell my story in the most honest and heartfelt way.”

Taylor also said so. “Going on this journey with a legendary artist such as Celine Dion is an extraordinary opportunity for me as a filmmaker. Having access to examine her life and inimitable career, will allow me to create a multifaceted portrait of an iconic, global superstar, which I look forward to sharing with the world.”