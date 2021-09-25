Dean Berta Vinales dead: World Superbike star dies aged 15 in horror crash

Dean Berta Vinales dead: World Superbike star dies aged 15 in horror crash
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

World Superbike star Dean Berta Vinales has died following a crash aged 15.

The crash took place in Saturday’s opening race of the Motul Spanish Round in the FIM Supersport 300 World Championships, and the event was immediately red flagged.

The multi-person accident occurred on the second turn of lap 11.

A statement from WorldSBK read: “We’re deeply saddened to report the loss of Dean Berta Viñales.

“The WorldSBK family sends love to his family, loved ones, and his team. Your personality, enthusiasm, and commitment will be hugely missed.

“The whole motorcycle racing world will miss you, Dean. Ride in Peace.”



Dean Berta Viñales has passed away aged 15
Tributes poured in for Viñales

“The rider suffered severe head and thoracic injuries. Medical vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the rider was attended to on track, in the ambulance and at the circuit Medical Centre,” the statement continued.

“Despite the best efforts of the circuit medical staff, the Medical Centre has announced that Berta Viñales has sadly succumbed to his injuries.

“Berta Viñales was enjoying a recent run of good form in his rookie season in the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship, claiming a best of fourth place at Magny-Cours in Race 2.

“And backing it up with sixth in Barcelona-Catalunya Race 2, having set the fastest lap in Race 1.

“He was showing great potential during the Motul Spanish Round, in the leading group and starting from his best Superpole result of tenth.”



Paramedics take care of Spanish SuperSport300 rider Dean Berta Viñales (Viñales Racing Team) after an accident happened during a Superbike World Championship's Motul Spanish Round race at Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto track in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, 25 September 2021. SuperSport300 race, Jerez De La Frontera Cadiz, Spain - 25 Sep 2021
Viñales was treated at the scene of the accident

Tributes to Vinales have poured in on Twitter.

The MotoGP Twitter account said: “We’re devastated by the tragic loss of @DeanBerta21 following a crash in #WorldSSP300 Race 1 today.

“Sending all our love and strength to Maverick Viñales and Dean’s entire family, his team and loved ones.”

“We’re saddened about the news of Dean Berta Viñales, former rider of HETC in 2019 and 2020,” tweeted Vinales’ former team FIM CEV Repsol.

“All our support goes to the family, friends and team. Ride in peace.”

Kawasaki rider Jeffrey Buis was declared the winner based on the results of the last completed lap.

And the rest of Saturday’s World Superbike action was cancelled as a result of the tragic accident.

Latest News

Previous articleWill Harry And William Have Another Chance To Reunite This Year?
Next articleKebab shops after-dark – from drunk brawls to flirting fails and gherkin meltdowns

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder